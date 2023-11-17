Mysterious Fatal Respiratory Illness Sickens Dogs Across The US, Vets Are Puzzled

A fatal respiratory illness sickening dogs across the United States is puzzling the veterinarian community after the illness has yet to be identified.

Dr. Lindsey Ganzer the owner of North Springs Veterinary Referral Center in Colorado has reported at her animal hospital alone she has seen 30 cases of the mysterious illness.

Ganzer sampled the unknown respiratory illness but it tested negative for any known viruses and bacteria.

According to the Oregon Department of Agriculture the symptoms of the new illness are “Coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue.”

Vets have reported the illness does not respond to traditional antibiotics which has resulted in dozens of dogs dying from the unknown respiratory illness.

Potentially fatal respiratory illness has sickened dogs in several states as veterinarians urge cautionhttps://t.co/l7m6ZkMzvQ — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) November 17, 2023

Per NBC Chicago:

A mysterious respiratory illness has sickened dogs in several U.S. states and left others dead as veterinarians encourage dog owners to exercise caution and limit contact with other dogs. According to TODAY, the pneumonia-like illness starts as a cough and gradually worsens, with the illness also being resistant to antibiotics. In addition to coughing, sneezing, discharge from the eyes or nose, trouble breathing and fatigue have also been observed, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Dogs who exhibit symptoms may also test negative for common causes of respiratory illnesses. Officials said that dogs are most likely to contract the illness by coming into contact with other dogs, with places such as dog parks, kennels and groomers posing a larger risk.

Veterinarians are sounding the alarm about a mystery respiratory illness affecting dogs across the U.S. Vets are calling the unknown illness highly contagious and say most reported symptoms are similar to those of a typical kennel cough. @evapilgrim reports. pic.twitter.com/KYOuwYdkXx — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 15, 2023

As of right now, there are ten states with confirmed cases of the mysterious outbreak and they are the following: