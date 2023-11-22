MUST WATCH: Tucker Carlson Brings the House Down in Las Vegas, Warns, “The Next Year is Going to be Like… Nothing We’ve Ever Seen”

Tucker Carlson on Tuesday evening brought the house down as he headlined the RiskOn360! Global Success Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tucker walked out on stage to a roaring crowd.

He immediately began his speech by telling the audience he spent his flight across the country Tuesday morning text with people.

“I gotta tell you, every single person I texted with, with the exception of my wife who’s not on the internet at all was angry and paranoid. Seriously. And these are not crazy people. These are normal, good people with kids and stuff,” Tucker said.

Tucker then warned, “The next year is going to be…I’d bet my house on it, really like nothing we’ve ever seen.”

“Always trust your gut. If you feel like they’re lying to you, they are,” he said.

Tucker said the US is past the “political stage” now that Trump has entered the political arena because the Deep State is willing to do anything to stop him.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

 

