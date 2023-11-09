MUST SEE: TRUMP ReTruths Judge Engoron’s Skinny, Hairless Chest Shots – From The Gateway Pundit’s Report on the Exhibitionist Judge

by

This will put a smile on your face.

President Trump ReTruthed Judge Engoron’s skinny chest pictures on Truth Social Today.

Trump ReTruthed the skinny shots from The Gateway Pundit report on how the crazy hairless man who send out half-naked pictures of himself to his high school newsletter.
Doesn’t everyone want to see on old skinny, hairless classmate’s protruding nipples in the annual newsletter.

As reported earlier, the newsletter, in its 51st edition, features a variety of alumni-related content, from heartfelt memorials to lighthearted class reunion announcements.

The photos were first published on the Marco Polo X account.

Trump reTruthed this today.

The newsletter, in its 51st edition, features a variety of alumni-related content, from heartfelt memorials to lighthearted class reunion announcements.

It was in this very issue that Judge Engoron chose to include a “BonusTorsoPhoto,” a peculiar addition that showcased a malnourished torso, presumed to be his own. This unconventional editorial choice has left many questioning the appropriateness of such content in a school alumni newsletter.

Did Engoron think this was a turn-on? What a freak!

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.