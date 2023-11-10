MOSSAD’S TACTICAL WIN: Israeli Intelligence Foils Hezbollah’s Plan to Attack Brazil

The Mossad, Israel’s secret service, aided Brazil’s Federal Police in thwarting terrorist attacks planned by Hezbollah. Brazilian law enforcement initiated an intelligence operation that led to the arrest of two individuals linked to the terrorist group.

Dubbed “Operation Trapiche,” Brazilian police executed two temporary arrest warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants. The operations took place in the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, and the Federal District.

The terrorists were affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist group, which had intentions to attack buildings within the Brazilian Jewish community. According to investigators, the suspects may face charges under anti-terrorism laws, carrying penalties of up to 15 years and 6 months in prison.

Mossad collaborated with Brazil’s Federal Police intelligence to dismantle the terrorist network planning attacks against Jews. The office of Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, confirmed the Israeli secret service’s involvement in Brazil’s defense.

PM Netanyahu’s office stated:

“Brazilian security services, alongside Mossad and our partners in the Israeli security community, along with other international security agencies, thwarted a terrorist attack in Brazil planned by Hezbollah, an organization directed and funded by Iran,” Israel’s government announced through social media.

The Israeli government explained the objectives of the terrorist cell in Brazil and expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Brazil’s Federal Police:

“This was an extensive network operating in multiple countries. Mossad appreciates the Brazilian security services for apprehending a terrorist cell operated by Hezbollah, aiming to launch an attack on Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil.”

Israel also asserted that Hezbollah and Iran persist in targeting Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests:

“Against the backdrop of the Gaza conflict with the terrorist organization Hamas, Hezbollah and the Iranian regime continue to operate globally, targeting Israeli, Jewish, and Western interests.”