Michigan’s Democrat Governor Whitmer Signs Legislation That Sets 100% ‘Clean Energy’ Standard for State by 2040

Michigan’s wicked and evil Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed legislation that will eliminate the state’s fossil fuel industry by 2040.
Whitmer also signed legislation that will give the state the authority to override local decisions to block imposing and unsightly wind and solar projects by giving the Michigan Public Service Commission the power to approve zoning applications, the Detroit Free Press reported.
“Together, we are protecting our air, our water and our land by focusing on taking climate change head-on,” Whitmer said on Tuesday at the bill signing ceremony. “Today is a huge win for Michigan families, for Michigan businesses, and for future generations of Michiganders.”
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 28, 2023
Excerpt from Detroit Free Press:
By 2040, 100% of Michigan’s energy is set to come from clean sources under a new law approved by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday. The state now has one of the most ambitious clean energy goals in the U.S., after Whitmer approved heavily debated bills that passed both chambers of the Legislature along party lines.
Advocates for the package say it will make Michigan a leader in clean energy generation and reduce emissions while creating new jobs in the process. But opponents, including Republicans and some business associations, have lambasted the bills, with Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt, R-Porter Township, issuing a statement saying the new law creates “far-left, unworkable energy mandates that will further increase energy costs and make Michigan energy less reliable.”
“Clean” energy doesn’t necessarily have to come from renewable sources, hence the different targets outlined in the legislation. Senate Bill 271 states that clean energy sources generate electricity without emitting greenhouse gases. This includes nuclear generation and natural gas generation that can capture 90% of carbon emissions.
A renewable energy source “minimizes the output of toxic material in the conversion of energy,” according to the bill, and includes electricity generated by wind, solar and hydroelectric facilities, as well as certain biomass and methane gas products, depending on how they are generated. Energy sources like petroleum, nuclear, coal and industrial waste are not considered renewable.