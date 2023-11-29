Michigan’s Democrat Governor Whitmer Signs Legislation That Sets 100% ‘Clean Energy’ Standard for State by 2040

Michigan’s wicked and evil Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday signed legislation that will eliminate the state’s fossil fuel industry by 2040.

Whitmer also signed legislation that will give the state the authority to override local decisions to block imposing and unsightly wind and solar projects by giving the Michigan Public Service Commission the power to approve zoning applications, the Detroit Free Press reported.

“Together, we are protecting our air, our water and our land by focusing on taking climate change head-on,” Whitmer said on Tuesday at the bill signing ceremony. “Today is a huge win for Michigan families, for Michigan businesses, and for future generations of Michiganders.”

WATCH:

