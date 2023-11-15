Megyn Kelly Slams Gavin Newsom for Cleaning Up San Francisco Just for China Dictator Xi: ‘It’s So Offensive’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of her podcast, Megyn Kelly ripped California Governor Gavin Newsom for cleaning up the city of San Francisco just because China’s Xi is visiting, a fact that he has openly admitted.

Kelly noted what many people are saying, that Newsom doesn’t care about the American people living in his state but he sure seems to care what Xi thinks.

Newsom has also proved that California has always had the ability to clean the city but just chose not to.

The Daily Mail reports:

‘He doesn’t give two s***s about children living there’: Megyn Kelly slams California Governor Gavin Newsom for admitting San Francisco streets were only cleaned up for APEC summit Megyn Kelly on Tuesday derided California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, for admitting that San Francisco had been cleaned up for the world leaders and delegates at the APEC summit – describing his attitude as ‘offensive’. Newsom said that work had been done on improving safety in the crime-ridden city, where robbery is up 13.7 percent, year on year, and businesses are fleeing the empty, desolate downtown. In readiness for APEC – which will see heads of 21 countries descend on San Francisco, plus 20,000 delegates – homeless encampments have been cleared, streets resurfaced, sidewalks power washed, and bridges and crosswalks repainted… ‘Gavin Newsom and San Francisco (mayor) London Breed clean up the city just in time for the Chinese leader to show up there with Joe Biden,’ Kelly said on her podcast. ‘They’re important, but the actual residents of San Francisco can pound sand.’

Newsom is such a hypocrite.

Thank you Xi Jinping for getting @GavinNewsom off his heiney to finally do something about getting the homeless off the streets of San Francisco.

Too bad gruesome Newsom never cared enuf to clean up the city for the people who actually LIVE there! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 14, 2023

This is what America last looks like in action.