Man Who Sexually Assaulted Former Republican Senator Arrested and Identified by Police

Council Bluffs, Iowa – Police have arrested and identified the person they say sexually assaulted a former Republican senator.

The suspect is 25-year-old Dominic Henton of Papillion. He has been taken into custody.

As Fox News reported, Council Bluffs Police released images which show Henton stalking former Arizona Senator Martha McSally “eastbound over the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge and then southbound onto the trail.”

“Senator McSally can be seen walking in front of Henton in the photos,” the Council Bluffs Police Department said.

The assault happened at River’s Edge Park under the Interstate 480 bridge Wednesday morning.

McSally fought off the attacker and chased him into a dense area of brush near the I-480 bridge. McSally lost sight of the suspect prior to the officers arriving.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, McSally released a video on Instagram following the attack. She said the man grabbed her “in a bear hug” then molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She also said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

And I just had it put to the test. A man came up behind me, and he engulfed me in a bear hug, and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off. I was in a fight-flight-or-freeze, and I chose to fight. I ran after him, I threw my water bottle at him, and I chased him into the brush, where he was then hiding as I called 911 and waited for the police to come. I don’t think they found him, and I’m OK.

McSally, who served in the Senate from 2019-2020, has previously bravely spoken up about being raped by a superior officer while serving in the Air Force. She made the disclosure during a 2019 Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations in the military as Fox News notes.

Henton has been charged with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He is believed to be transient and may frequent the area of the Riverfront on both the Iowa and Nebraska sides.