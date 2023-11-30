Man Repeatedly Punched by Mike Tyson on Plane Demands $450,000 in ‘Shakedown’ Payment: Lawyer

Mike Tyson repeatedly punched Melvin Townsend III on a JetBlue flight scheduled to take off from San Francisco last year.

Townsend was reportedly intoxicated and wouldn’t stop taunting and provoking Mike Tyson.

According to TMZ, Townsend threw a water bottle at Mike Tyson before the boxer pummeled him.

After asking Townsend to ‘chill,’ Tyson, 55, lost his cool and began punching the man in the face.



Melvin Townsend after Mike Tyson pummeled him

California prosecutors declined to press charges against Mike Tyson for repeatedly punching a man in the face on JetBlue plane last year.

San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told TMZ that Mike Tyson will not face charges because of “the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident…”

A lawyer for Melvin Townsend sent a ‘prelitigation settlement demand’ for $450,000 to Mike Tyson’s attorney.

“There were several other remedies available to Mr. Tyson, but he chose physical violence,” Townsend’s lawyer Jake Jondle wrote.

Jondle claimed Townsend had a “severe headache and neck pain” and is “still suffering” to this day.

Mike Tyson’s lawyer called the demand a “shakedown” and refused to pay.

“I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator’s harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath,” Mike Tyson’s lawyer Alex Spiro said. “There will be no shakedown payment.”

The New York Post reported:

The man pummeled by Mike Tyson on a JetBlue flight is demanding $450,000 in what the former heavyweight champ’s attorney has blasted as a “shakedown.” A lawyer for Melvin Townsend sent Iron Mike’s lawyers a “pre-litigation settlement demand” for “injuries and damages” they say he suffered when Tyson “viciously assaulted him” on a flight from San Francisco to Florida in April last year. The legal letter claims the North Carolina man was merely a fan “excited” to chat to the now-57-year-old pugilist before the showdown that was filmed by other passengers and is “widely available on the Internet.” “As a former undisputed heavyweight champion, the potential to cause severe injuries to another person goes without question,” wrote Townsend’s attorney, Jake Jondle.

Watch the beatdown here: