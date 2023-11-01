Maine 18-Year-Old Arrested for Social Media Threat Hinting at “Lewiston Part Two”

An 18-year-old in Maine has been arrested after he allegedly threatened “Lewiston Part Two” in a Snapchat post.

Michael Bowden, 18, of Etna, Maine was arrested after he took a picture of himself with a .308-caliber Savage bolt-action rifle with bullets in his lap and sent it to a Walmart employee in Palmyra, Maine.

After sending the photo to the Walmart employee, Bowden, in a text message, threatened to commit “Lewiston part two,” which was a reference to the recent mass shooting in Lewiston which left 18 people dead.

Somerset County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mike Mitchell, in a statement, shared, “He (Bowden) took a picture of himself in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot, and in that picture you can see a gun — a hunting rifle,”

Bowden has been charged with “aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing,” but the 18-year-old has since been released on a $10,000 cash bond.

Authorities reported before Bowden made the threat, he was seen in the Palmyra Walmart’s parking lot on a nightly basis.

Bowden previously worked at the Palmyra Walmart but was terminated in 2021.