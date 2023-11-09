Loser Ronna McDaniel Lashes Out at Vivek Ramaswamy After RNC Debate – Blames 2022 Losses on Candidates and ‘Infighting’ and NOT Her Disgraceful Performance

The third Republican presidential debate was held on Wednesday night in Miami and was aired on far-left media, NBC. The debate focuses on Israel and foreign policy, as well as who could beat Donald Trump.

The debate participants were former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The debate was moderated by:

Lester Holt: Anchor of NBC Nightly News

Kristen Welker: Moderator of Meet the Press

Hugh Hewitt: Host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network

The spotlight shone bright on businessman Vivek Ramaswamy when Lester Holt asked him to explain why he should be the nominee over Donald Trump. Ramaswamy seized the opportunity to express his discontent with the Republican National Committee (RNC) and its chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel. The response was nothing short of explosive.

“I think there’s something deeper going on in the Republican Party here. And I am upset about what happened last night. We’ve become a party of losers,” Ramaswamy said.

What followed was a pointed indictment of Ronna McDaniel’s stewardship of the Republican National Committee. Since assuming her role in 2017, Ramaswamy argued, the GOP had suffered a series of disappointing defeats, culminating in the absence of the much-anticipated ‘red wave’ in the previous election cycle.

“Let’s speak the truth. I mean, since Ronald McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost in 2018, 2020, 2022. No red wave that never came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party for that matter,” he said.

Ramaswamy challenged McDaniel to resign and concede her position on-stage.

After the debate, CNN reporter Dana Bash interviewed Ronna McDaniel. The GOP Chair lashed out at Vivek and blamed Republican candidates for the losses.

It’s almost as if she is being paid to destroy the Republican Party.

Dana Bash: I have to ask you first about what Vivek Ramaswami said. He went after you personally. Ronna McDaniel: He did. I’m not going to do that. I’m always going to focus on the Democrats. I will say this, Dana, this Republican on Republican infighting. I’m not running for president. So I’m not in. This primary isn’t helping our party. We lost races in 2022 because of vitriol within our party. We need every Republican and then some to win elections. And the Republican voters want to hear us talk about the border, fentanyl, Israel, our kids, crime, inflation, and they want to see us take on Joe Biden… …The RNC is a federal committee. So we’re house, Senate, presidential, so we’re not as involved in state races. I’ll give you a feel what I think. And Dana, you’ve heard me say this on your show. Many of the candidates in those races were being pummeled with advertising lying about their stance on abortion, and they did not respond. And if you do not respond, a lie becomes the truth. Our candidates need to be conversant and able to get on TV and articulate where they stand on abortion and talk about other things. But if a lie is coming against you to the tune of $30 million and you sit silent, that lie becomes the truth.

Ronna McDaniel did nothing when Democrats locked Republicans out of the counting rooms in Arizona, Philly, Georgia and Detroit during the 2020 election. She did nothing when two election workers were caught repeatedly shoving stacks of ballots through the voting machines in Atlanta on election night. She did nothing when 60% of the machines stopped working in Maricopa County on election day in 2022. She did nothing to question the impossible Joe Biden spikes in ballots late at night in 2020. She did nothing to question the vanloads of ballots that were delivered at 5 in the morning in Detroit on Election night. The ballots that we still have no idea where they came from.

Is Ronna being paid. She can’t be this bad. It’s really hard to believe.