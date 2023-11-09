LOL: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Triggered and “In Full Panic Mode” After Being Brutally Roasted in Family Guy Episode

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October that the left-leaning Family Guy cartoon brutally mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as lazy, entitled brats. Now the couple is flipping out.

Closer Magazine reported Thursday that Markle and her husband have called their inclusion in the “savage” episode an “outrageous slur.” They are also whining over “not being taken seriously enough by people” and that they “can’t catch a break.”

“Meghan said she won’t be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution. They’re in full panic mode,” a source told Closer Magazine. The source added that the couple has called the Family Guy episode an “attack from inside Hollywood.”

But what hurts the most for them is how accurately Family Guy pegged them according to the magazine.

What’s hit them hardest and cuts the deepest of all is that it plays up the whole (correct) notion they’re self-entitled grifters or spoiled brats.

In the episode that aired back on October 22, Peter Griffin (voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane) is seen sitting in a bar with his friends Glenn Quagmire and Cleveland Brown pondering how to get back money he is owed when he quips that he’ll “go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”

The scene then cuts to cartoon versions of Harry and Markle lounging poolside as a butler approaches with an envelope.

The butler says, “Sir, your millions from Netflix for… no one knows what.” Harry replies: “Put it with the rest of them.”

WATCH:

Family Guy is now getting in on the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle mockery. Even Hollywood doesn’t know why Netflix is paying them any money!! Hysterical! pic.twitter.com/olD7SsMTAv — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) October 24, 2023

Markle then tells Harry that the pair needs to do their $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco. Harry responds by grumbling about leaving Britain by saying that “he shouldn’t have left the made-up nonsense.”

We have work to do in order to make America great again but at least we can count on Harry and Markle to provide some laughs in the meantime.