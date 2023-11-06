VIDEO: President Trump Arrives at NYC Courthouse – Will Take the Stand in the NY AG’s Lawfare Trial in New York City

President Donald Trump will take a stand today in his lawfare trial in New York City.

The current trial by Stalinist AG Letitia James and goofball Judge Arthur Engoron has no victims and no criminal action by Donald Trump or his family members or his business associates.

Yet the trial continues and the Mockingbird media pretends this is completely normal and righteous. Hundreds of fake news outlets were huddled outside the court to report on today’s Trump testimony.

This is judicial abuse like we have NEVER witnessed in American history. Democrats are using the courts to punish their political opposition. It is disgusting. And where are the courageous Americans to stand up to this horrific abuse?

President Donald Trump will take the stand today in New York City.

Key points: There are no victims in the lawsuit. Trump was previously cleared from these same charges in New York State. The court wildly misrepresented Trump’s worth and the value of his assets (Mar-a-Lago was only listed as $18 million!) in the lawsuit.

Letitia James promised to get Trump since her election night. The New York AG runs her office on the Stalinist rule, “Show me the man I will show you the crime.”

President Trump left for the courthouse this morning.



Trump will testify this morning in Jurdge Engoron’s court.

Here is a live-feed from the courthouse.

