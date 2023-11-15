Leo Hohmann: Law Enforcers Are Quietly Shifting the Traditional Concept of Self Defense in Favor of the Criminals: Here’s What You Need to Know

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.



Guest post by Leo Hohmann

Let’s break down a crime scene from last week in a major U.S. city that I believe will be very instructional for all of us.

It was a scene that could have taken place in any large city and probably does every day.

A subway rider witnessed a violent mugging of a woman on a subway platform near New York City’s Times Square on Tuesday, November 7, and decided to act.

The woman was physically and violently attacked by a mugger trying to get her purse, a common occurrence in New York City, especially on the public-transit system. As a sidenote, on that same night, November 7, a man was randomly slashed in the face by a knife-wielding attacker at a subway station in the Bronx, ABC 7 reports.

Back to the main point of our story.

A 43-year-old male passenger on the subway witnessed the felony-in-progress of a woman being violently mugged by a homeless man. He pulled a pistol and fired two warning shots in the direction of the mugger. Both shots expended themselves harmlessly. No one was hurt.

The mugger immediately fled.

The shooter then calmly walked away but was arrested by NYPD officers a short time later.

The shooter has been charged criminally.

The mugger was also arrested, as he has been for similar felonies numerous times before, but he has already been released!

Here is the way the local ABC News affiliate reported the story:

Notice the subtle blame shifting in the comments by law enforcement in the local news coverage presented in the above video. The “bad guy” was not the homeless man who repeatedly mugs vulnerable women. No, it was the Good Samaritan who stepped in to defend the woman.

This is the type of thing we have to be aware of as our cities become more dangerous, and not just big cities but cities of all sizes that are run by leftists and globalists.

Firearms and defensive tactics instructor John Farnam, writing for Ammoland.com, provided the following lessons to be learned from this incident:

1) Warning shots are almost always a bad idea and are not recommended.

2) In the eyes of most prosecutors, “Flight Equals Guilt.” So even if you think you’re acting as a Good Samaritan, don’t leave the scene, unless you have to for your own safety.

3) In New York City (as in any number of other Democrat-run cities), liberal politicians and prosecutors expect you, indeed require you, to meekly submit to physical attacks by violent felons.

Farnam says any use of force, particularly deadly force, on the part of citizens who are attempting to defend themselves or other innocent parties at the hands of violent felons is always viewed as a crime.

Farnam spelled it out in no uncertain terms, writing:

“In plain English, Democrat/Marxists don’t want you protecting yourself from their precious criminals. As a resident, you are required to ‘accept’ violent crime as a condition of living there. You’re expected to be a good (i.e., cooperative) victim. Of course, these same politicians rely on a virtual army of heavily armed, taxpayer-funded bodyguards to protect themselves, so they don’t think violent crime is ‘a problem’ because, for them, it isn’t. For them, ‘violent crime’ is nothing more than casual conversation.”

This nonchalant attitude toward violent crime on the part of globalist politicians isn’t going to change anytime soon, so we need to adjust our thinking. I’m not saying we should stop being Good Samaritans, but we do need to be aware of our surroundings, practice situational awareness, and keep in mind the politics of the cities we frequent. A Good Samaritan in Newnan, Georgia, may be seen as a criminal in Atlanta or Savannah. Pick a state, and you can plug in cities to show the same dynamic.

Also be aware while you’re driving. There have been many cases lately of shootings along busy highways. Heading into winter, it’s a good idea to outfit your vehicle with some bottled water, gloves, a warm hat, basic tools, rain gear, jumper cables, a lighter, a sturdy knife, hatchet, and small shovel in your car at all times. If you live in a state where it’s legal, I would also suggest keeping a means of self-defense hidden inside your car.

Farnam advises us to “stay out of New York City, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, et al. Don’t live there, and don’t go there!”

I would say that’s very good advice. But I would add that just about any city of 100,000 population or more, and many cities even smaller than that, are likely to be run by globalists with very different values than we are accustomed to seeing.

