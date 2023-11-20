Leo Hohmann: Globalist Death Cult’s ‘Trans’-Human Digital Agenda Demands Your Submission, or Else…

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.



Guest post by Leo Hohmann

It’s rare, but every now and then you come across someone who seems to fully understand the anti-human nature of the globalist agenda being pushed on society today by the United Nations, World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, Club of Rome, Trilateral Commission, et al.

It’s an agenda which I believe is a form of global techno-fascism. Imagine the Nazi Third Reich with the power of today’s artificial intelligence run by super-computers. If that same ideology were alive today, and I believe it is, what you would ultimately end up with is a rising Fourth Reich positioning itself for total domination of all tribes and tongues. We’ve seen the antisemitism that is inherent in this system in recent weeks. We’ve seen it on college campuses, where the whole “trans” movement has been fueled. We’ve seen the ugly chants being spouted on our city streets. We see it in the world’s fastest-growing religion, Islam. All of these various factions share one thing in common, they demand our submission.

We also saw during the pandemic how the globalists positioned their minions to exert almost full control over human activity, clamping down on our freedom of movement, telling us where we could and could not meet, with how many and for how long. They told us which businesses were “essential” and which were not. They exerted control over our gathering together to worship. They tried to control our economic activity (only shop at big-box stores not those dirty independent shops). They discouraged the use of cash, and controlled our healthcare decisions (you must get a never-ending schedule of injections of a mystery substance with secret ingredients). Talk about submission, they wanted us to all have an app on our phones that would identify us as one of their slaves, who is perpetually up to date on our shots and approved for travel and entry into various public venues. The mantra of UN Agenda 2030 is “No person will be left behind” by this system.

Few people see the whole ugly picture of what’s happening. They cannot connect the dots. They’re confused by all the players and their many demands.

Laura Aboli is a citizen of the UK with a background in entrepreneurial business and intelligence gathering.

In response to this emerging spirit of global control demanding mass submission, Aboli founded the United Democratic International Movement for Awareness and Freedom in 2020. She said something was needed to counteract the fear and the mind control that was leading people to willingly accept the unacceptable – the loss of their freedom, the restriction of civil rights and the imposition of a “new normal” based on separation, alienation, disconnection and total control by a group of elite globalist billionaires.

At the Better Way Conference in June 2023 in Bath, England, Aboli gave a speech on the transhumanist agenda that seeks to replace Christian civilization and biblical values with an antichrist, anti-human dystopia. If her speech resonates with you as much as it did with me, please share it with your friends and family.

Aboli says the transhumanist goal is to get us to question the most fundamental distinction of human identity: our gender.

In the 1980 book The Socialist Phenomenon, Russian author Egor Shafarevich, who was a contemporary and working partner of the great Alexander Solzhenitsyn, points out that the end goal of all socialist ideologies, since the beginning of time, has been a chronic death wish. Death of culture. Death of meaning. Death of beauty. Death of the family. Death of the human existence. Although it employs different methods, modern technocracy is, like socialism, a collectivist movement that claims to be working for “the greater good” of society while actually working to destroy it. That’s why abortion and the LGBTQ movement are the left’s two biggest obsessions right now — both lead to death of the human race.

Aboli recognizes this when she commented in the above video:

“If you don’t know who you are. If you already identify as a hybrid between a man and a woman, you will easily be convinced to become a hybrid between human and a machine. Gender ideology is the 2 plus 2 equals 5 from George Orwell’s 1984 dystopian novel. It’s the final test, to see whether we will follow the most absurd party line towards our own extinction. But 2 plus 2 equals 4, and no mater how you choose to dress, call yourself, or change your physique, you will not change that. The sad reality, though, is that in the gaslighting process to get us closer to a post-human future, they have mentally and physically harmed an increasing number of children and young people. And it’s only getting worse. This, must be stopped.”