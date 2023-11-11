Leo Hohmann: Beware the Digital Marking: E.U. Moving Aggressively to Digitize Its Citizens and U.S. Will Also Fall in Line

This article originally appeared on Leo Hohmann’s Substack and was republished with permission.



Guest post by Leo Hohmann

But first, we will experience World War III and economic collapse

As our attention has been swayed toward the Middle East and war in Israel, the globalists are moving at breakneck speed toward their dream of establishing a truly digital society in which all human beings are tagged, tracked and graded for everything they do.

It was reported this week that the United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation are launching a campaign to accelerate digital ID, digital payments, and data sharing rollouts in 50 countries by 2028, all under the umbrella of digital public infrastructure (DPI). (source). They call it the “50-in-5 Agenda.” Isn’t that cute? I guess the term “Great Reset” is already wearing thin on people so they had to come up with a slick new moniker.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has announced plans to roll out “digital IDs” worldwide by 2030, and they will be mandatory for people who wish to participate in society, says Reclaim the Net, which advocates for free speech and individual liberty online.

It appears the European Union will be one of the more aggressive governmental bodies to move in the direction of digitizing its citizens. Once this is accomplished, the next step will be the digital currency and then a full-on social credit scoring system. China is the model for this.

The European Parliament and Member States have just reached an agreement on the introduction of digital identity, a Dutch MEP reported on November 8 in a post to X.

“I just left the room where we had negotiations about the digital identity—and I have bad news,” announced Dutch Member of the European Parliament Rob Roos on Wednesday.

Once this digital identifier is in place the next step will be a CBDC, or central bank digital currency. In the Great Reset, aka New World Order, the dual digitization of currency and human bodies always go together.

And Roos said that is exactly the plan in Europe.

On X, in a November 8 post that included a video, he wrote:

“BREAKING: Very bad news. The European Parliament and Member States just reached an agreement on introducing the Digital Identity, #eID. Directly afterwards, #EU Commissioner Breton said: “Now that we have a Digital Identity Wallet, we have to put something in it…”, suggesting a connection between #CBDC and eID. They ignored all the privacy experts and security specialists. They’re pushing it all through. I am not optimistic. But it is not too late yet. Parliament still has to vote about this. Let your MEP know that you oppose the Digital Identity and that you want your MEP to vote against it!”

Dutch journalist Marc van der Vegt stated in a post to X: “The Citizens of the member states have to vote about this, period. In the Dutch Parliament a large majority was against the eID. But still it has been signed in Brussels by one of our ministers.”

Pressure will also increase on the United States to join the global digital system. I reported in April that a bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that, if passed, would require all Americans to have a digital ID in order to function in society. In my opinion, the U.S. citizenry is not yet ready to go down this path of full digitization, although we are already part way down that path. Biometric facial scans are already being done at many U.S. airports, requiring a face scan before you can board an international flight. But I believe it will take a couple of more years of crushing inflation and a bloody World War III experience, at which point Americans will beg their lawmakers for any measure promising them a return to peace and economic normalcy. This is when you will see the full scope of digitization unfold, with mandates similar to what we saw with the vax, only more intense.

But digitization will happen much faster in Europe because they have that extra layer of bureaucracy at the regional level which is able to bypass national resistance.

If we have trouble getting our state and national legislators to represent our interests, how much easier would it be for some hack even further removed from us at a regional or global Capitol to ignore our concerns? That’s already the case in Europe with the E.U.

The drive to digitize humanity and make us into obedient slaves is ultimately part of the United Nations-driven, WHO-driven, WEF-driven, Satanic beast system that, when fully mature, will be the fulfillment of Revelation 13. At some point, a global government will be established and nobody will be able to buy or sell, work a job, have a bank account, receive any healthcare, collect any government assistance (yes, that includes Social Security), etc., without submitting to the beast system. This will involve a digital marking.

The mark will likely not be visible, as many Christians steeped in “Left Behind” messaging expect. Do not be deceived. This will be a digital mark invisible to the naked eye but easily detected by today’s scanning technology so that the system knows who it owns and who it doesn’t. Those it owns will be recognized by artificial intelligence and admitted into stores, government facilities, medical offices, etc., both online and brick-and-mortar locations. Those it doesn’t recognize will be blocked from entry, whether it be websites or physical stores.

In my opinion, it’s reasonable to believe that those of us who refuse the digital marking — and thus refuse to be owned as digital slaves of the system — will be able to live relatively unscathed for awhile in some type of off-grid communities that will spring up and perhaps even thrive. As more people realize that it’s possible to live quite happily and free outside the system, that’s when you will see the powers that be start to go on the offensive and try to shut them down.

Remember this: While Satan has his mark, the one and only Creator God and His Son Jesus Christ also have marked their followers. Which one will you choose? The Satanic mark will seem like the safe way to go and all of those people who follow the herd mentality of modern groupthink will take it. Few will even question it. This successful herding of the sheep was proven for the globalists during their test run in 2020 and 2021. Very few were willing to sacrifice a job or their social standing in order to go against the herd.

We have seen over the past month that Americans, Canadians and Europeans are willing to get out in the streets in large numbers to protest what they believe is the destruction of Palestinian freedoms and self determination. But how many of those same Westerners were willing to rally for their own freedoms when they were being tossed to the curb wholesale during the plandemic?

The only mark I will accept will be that of the one true Redeemer of souls, Jesus Christ. Now is the time to get right with God, trust in Him and Him only for your well-being, and get into a mindset of non-compliance with the world system, which is quickly becoming the beast system of Revelation 13. This will take a lot of mental, physical and spiritual preparation in order for us to “endure to the end,” as commanded in the Scriptures.

