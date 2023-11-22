Leo Hohmann: With all the Talk about Russia, China and Iran, Who’s Really Responsible for Destroying the Land We Love? A Thanksgiving Manifesto

Guest post by Leo Hohmann

Is it time for a Second American Revolution? And if so, what would it look like?

As we celebrate Thanksgiving and near the close of another year, it’s a good time to reassess and also to resolve.

It’s only through individual resolve on the part of enough Americans that we will ever get back on the right path. We must resolve to get ourselves and our families on the right path before we can worry too much about a nation that seems destined for self-destruction and marching headlong into a digital slave state.

Our rights are given to us by God but we allow men to take them away. That’s how once-free nations become dictatorships. Too much tyranny coming from the top followed up with too much compliance from below. That’s a recipe for the annihilation of a free society.

Whether we see ourselves as conservative, liberal or somewhere in between, we are exposed daily to a litany of media voices that would like us to focus our attention on China-Taiwan, Russia-Ukraine, and Israel-Gaza-Iran. This distracts attention away from our own lying, thieving, criminal politicians. We continue to indulge ourselves in the misleading narratives carefully crafted by paid propagandists in the mainstream media.

Consider the following:

Did the Chinese take away any of our rights after 9/11? Did they write, introduce and quickly pass the USA Patriot Act, which gave the government never-before obtained access to our private lives, pat us down and lecture us on “safety,” without even having to get a proper search warrant?

Did the Chinese create the secret FISA court by which our government can sneak around spying on us?

Did Vladimir Putin and the Russians take away any of our rights during the recent man-made pandemic?

Did the Iranian mullahs open our borders to allow deadly drugs, human traffickers and Islamic sleeper cells to enter the United States illegally?

Did the Iranians pass the Refugee Act of 1980, providing a legal framework for people to enter the United States legally from nations that hate us and hate our Judeo-Christian values, thereby setting the stage for future lawmakers like Rep. Ilhan Omar to become members of city councils, state legislatures, even Congress, where they work to take away more God-given rights?

Is it the North Koreans who are now mustering all of their resources , calling in all of their favors, in a monumental attempt to disarm Americans and negate the Second Amendment, even as criminals are being let out of jail and crime is rampant? (The latest attempt involves a proposed ban on bulk ammo sales ).

, calling in all of their favors, in a monumental attempt to disarm Americans and negate the Second Amendment, even as criminals are being let out of jail and crime is rampant? (The latest attempt involves a proposed ). Did any of the above foreign entities allow the president of the United States to claim for himself, starting in the late 1960s and growing with each administration, unprecedented new “emergency powers” to suspend habeas corpus, detain “dangerous persons” within the United States, censor news media, and prevent international travel?

The answer to all of these questions is an emphatic, NO.

Our rights were swiped and continue to be taken away by corrupt political prostitutes in Washington and in state Capitols across this great land. If our elections are still legitimate, then we can only assume that these corrupt elected officials are reflective of our own decaying moral principles.

Because we allowed them to take away God-given rights after 9/11 and again during a man-made pandemic, the tyrants have been emboldened. They have very detailed plans to finish the job of taking over not just America but every free country left on earth, then merging them into a global technocratic super-state based on mass surveillance and zero respect for dissenting opinions.

Let’s resolve this Thanksgiving to reject tyranny and return to the freedom given us by our forefathers who set sail on the Mayflower. They took radical action and trusted God heading into a future fraught with unknowns. They didn’t place their hopes in trying to reform what had become an oppressive system back in their homeland. They started anew.

I know many good people who sit around wishing for a “strong leader” to come along and right the ship, returning us to our Constitutional Republic origins, where the people are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, and the government respects those rights.

That’s not going to happen. It’s too late for that. Any political leader who succeeds to rising to the top of the class in today’s toxic, very divided political landscape is likely to be a deceiver. I don’t care if he enters the scene from the right, middle, or left. He will be a supreme deceiver.

Not to mention, we already tried the “give it to Mr. Fix It” approach, in 2016. How did that work out?

The “strong leader” was met with a stronger system. He called that system the “Swamp” (a cute name for a very serious enemy) and said he would drain it. The swamp crushed him.

You see, the evil doers were smart enough to know that, in America, you cannot take over the country with a single tyrant. You must embed the tyranny throughout the federal bureaucratic system and spread it through monetary incentives to the states and localities. It ends up like a web that extends its tentacles into every nook and cranny of an expanding, sprawling administrative state. Even the major corporations are brought on board through public-private partnerships (PPPs). They have systematized the tyranny.

Barack Obama was expert at this. In my book, Stealth Invasion, I documented an event that almost nobody paid attention to at the time. In April 2015, the Obama administration sponsored a conference titled “The New National Integration Plan: Making the Most of a Historic Opportunity.”

They seized on this “opportunity” to transform America and remake it in the image of their godless Marxist leader, Barack Obama.

Obama’s domestic policy adviser, Cecilia Muñoz, who was also co-chair of the White House Task Force on New Americans, said her top priority was to make sure Obama’s policies, which were designed to facilitate a borderless one-world system, get “institutionalized” in a way in which they would continue to germinate and dominate all facets of government, long after Obama was gone from the White House.

They wanted an America populated with “New Americans.” What does that tell you about their view of us, the existing Americans? They want us gone. And if any of us manage to stick around, their goal is to silence us and remove us from all positions of influence. Teachers. Law enforcers. Healthcare providers. Industrial leaders. Media voices. Church leaders. All must be brought into compliance with their U.N. Agenda 2030 globalist roadmap for a one-world dictatorship, or they will be labeled as enemies of the state and treated as such.

Muñoz said Obama hired her for one overarching purpose. It was her job “to make sure we build this really into the DNA across the federal bureaucracy, at a leadership level, but much more importantly to make sure that when political appointees like me are no longer here, this (open-borders policy) is built into what those agencies do and think every day.”

They don’t wish to change us. They know die-hard conservatives aren’t going to wake up one day and embrace their destructive globalist agenda. They wish to replace us. Only in this way will they be able to finish the job of fundamentally transforming America, first into a lawless land of chaos and finally into a full-on dictatorship that fits seamlessly into a global system built on transhumanism and technocratic control over all human activity.

When tyranny reaches the point where its DNA has been embedded into every government agency, it’s too late to reverse it through normal political methods. At this point, it doesn’t matter who is president or governor. Unless they shut down all of those agencies, they will never be able to make lasting change. By that, I mean, you are not going to reverse the tyranny through elections and through introducing bills in Congress. Sorry, it’s too late for that. The only bills that would matter right now are ones that defund the administrative state and deport all illegal aliens. All else is distraction on the path to our demise.

We need a people’s revolution.

Since I don’t see a single politician advocating mass deportations and the defunding of nearly every federal agency, starting with the FBI, CIA, Department of Education, EPA, HHS, ATF and IRS, our hopes cannot rest with them. The change needs to come from the bottom, up. Any politician who wants to get on board with our revolution, we will welcome them, but we don’t need them and we certainly won’t count on them.

Now, for the big question: What would such a revolution look like?

I am not calling for a 1776-type, March on Washington with pitchforks, people’s revolt. Nor do I believe the answer lies in a get-out-in-the-streets peaceful protest. That was tried on January 6, 2021, and how did that work out? Protest rallies won’t work because the globalists expect these to break out in every country and have contingency plans to deal with them. The J6 protests were infiltrated, given the false label of an “insurrection” by the media, and treated accordingly by the corrupt justice system. The system proved it is capable of totally controlling the flow of information in this country. That’s because the same billionaires who own the politicians also own the corporate media and the major social media platforms.

And by the way, they also own the U.S. Army, CIA, FBI and all of the three and four-letter agencies.

So, what am I calling for? What would actually work? I can tell you, it won’t be popular because it involves hard work.

We need a plurality of the population to stand up and take ownership of the problem. We don’t need a majority but we do need a solid 25 percent or so to wake up and realize that this problem is on us. And to reverse course, we need to stop complaining and take action, not holding protest rallies, but by making sacrifices in our daily decisions.

Start with where you spend your money and give your attention and then move on to how you make your money.

Anyone who can’t muster the will to boycott Disney, Target, Starbucks, ESPN or Netflix is probably not going to have the will to quit working for one of these similar globalist corporations that are destroying our nation.

Let me provide just a few examples of cutting off the beast’s money flow at the source.

Every time you turn on CBS or ESPN and watch your favorite college or pro football team, you are supporting their evil agenda. The same goes for most of the smut churned out by most of the major Hollywood studios.

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will this year, for the first time, devote a large portion of the festivities to LGBTQ “diversity” propaganda. That makes it evil.

The pro-traditional family group Liberty Action Channel sent out an email alert Monday warning that this year’s Macy’s Parade will be a non-binary and transgender extravaganza on full display.

The alert states:

“Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda. Performances showcased in the parade will include music from two Broadway musicals, & Juliet and Shucked, both of which feature transgender and non-binary performers in major roles.”

Justin David Sullivan, who personally identifies as non-binary, will be featured in the & Juliet parade performance. On stage in the musical, Sullivan plays the role of “May,” a non-binary friend of Juliet.

This year, Sullivan declined eligibility for the Tony Awards, saying traditional acting categories need to be reconsidered to become more “inclusive” of gender non-conforming actors.

Alex Newell, a biological male who also identifies as non-binary, won a Tony Award this year for his starring performance in Shucked, playing the female role of Lulu.

Newell, who uses the pronouns he/she/they, dresses as a woman in public appearances.

On Thanksgiving Day, this mind-corrupting, culture-rotting indoctrination will be broadcast live from New York City on NBC, starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. As for me and my house, we won’t be tuning in to this once family-friendly holiday tradition. Nor will I ever shop at Macy’s.

The Liberty Action Channel concludes:

“Shame on Macy’s for promoting and sponsoring this type of entertainment. We still cannot trust Macy’s Dept. Store. It is clear that Macy’s does not have our children’s best interests in mind. Macy’s needs to know that trust must be earned, and once trust is lost, it is difficult to get back.”

Here’s another example: Fruit Loops, a cereal owned by the WK Kellogg Co., is now encouraging kids to go online and read their “free digital library” of leftist and globalist brainwashing focused on ED&I, which stands for equity, diversity and inclusion, a nice way of saying, we celebrate everything LGBTQ+.

Fruit Loops promotes free access to a digital library on their cereal boxes for kids. The library offers a range of books to teach kids themes of “equity, diversity, and inclusion.” .@KelloggsUS wants to indoctrinate your children with breakfast cereal. Stop giving them your… pic.twitter.com/RMy2BBIRbR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 19, 2023

How insidious can you get? Trying to influence kids to believe all sorts of lies about themselves and their country while overdosing on their favorite sugary cereal. The cereal is bad for their bodies and now they have an equally mind-altering poison to accompany it!

Does that mean football, cereal box promotions or Thanksgiving Day parades are evil? Heavens no! They used to be wholesome, unifying events that brought us together as a country. Not anymore. Their main purpose now seems to be to indoctrinate and divide. They’ve become tools of the evil one and pathways to destruction. Supporting them supports the system and supporting the system strengthens the evil ones trying to trash our country.

So, you mean I have to give up football and Thanksgiving Parades and even read the corporate messaging that comes with my kids’ favorite breakfast food?

Yes, if you’re serious about wanting to change the culture. That’s a hard truth, and one that I know a large majority of Americans could never bring themselves to swallow. I get that. But I believe we have a solid 25 percent of America who do grasp the severity and gravity of the situation, who see how the evil ones have infiltrated all of society, even the formerly good portions of society like churches, parades, and football! At least a quarter of our population does not share the evil values of these infiltrators and, if they could wake up and resolve themselves to take action, we could shut these pathways to evil off and rid them from our households.

And it’s not just the products or services we patronize that need to be examined under a light of who owns them and what are their values?

We work for them. We contract with them. We buy their products. Stop it.

Look at it like this. Each and every time you buy a toy, book or film from Disney or Netflix, or buy a jersey from your favorite NFL team, you’re supporting the system that is destroying your country, condemning your family, your children and your children’s children to a future life of lying tyranny. These companies support all of the woke culture rot and lies that are destroying our country from within. And they may succeed. But don’t let them destroy you and yours.

So taking back America will require sacrifice and it may not even be doable. But we can take back our families. Take your kids out of the public schools. If they’re in a private school, you’ll have to keep a close eye on what they’re being taught. Home schooling is preferable if you’re able. These will all be sacrifices.

But sacrifices alone won’t be enough.

It will also take courage – the courage to stare into the face of evil and say “no.” To every edict, every law, every bureaucratic rule, and every slick Madison Avenue advertisement that is trying to influence our behavior in a way that’s antithetical to a free society, we have one word, NO.

Anytime you refuse to comply with the values of a rotting culture, you will stick out as a dissident. That often makes you a target. In Soviet Russia, these courageous souls were called refusniks. Reading great literature about the refusniks throughout history will help strengthen and sharpen our skills in this area of being courageous.

But even sacrifices and courage won’t be enough.

We also need discipline.

I’m talking primarily about spiritual discipline. I am guilty of violating this last principle as much as any of you. No matter how busy we may get, we must get back to daily Bible reading and prayer and interaction with the real people in our lives, not the ones strutting around online with a fake persona. Tune them out, and tune into your family, neighbors and friends. You will not regret it later when all of the fakery our society is built upon begins to collapse. When only the real and the authentic are left standing, resolve to be counted among that remnant.

This article was not meant to be a how-to manual for saving America. It may actually be too late for that, I don’t know. It was meant simply as a conversation starter to get us into the right frame of mind heading into the new year. So, even if our country continues on the road to a slow collapse, we will not be tied to the system that’s destined to die. We will be outside the gates of the system when the dominoes start to fall. We will be part of the remnant that gets to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

I love you all, and wish you and your families a very Happy Thanksgiving!

