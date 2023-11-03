Leftist Jeff Bezos Announces He is Moving from Crime-Ridden Democrat-Controlled Seattle to Miami

On Thursday, Amazon’s founder and former CEO, Jeff Bezos, announced his departure from Seattle—the very city where he laid the foundation for what would become one of the world’s largest online retailers. The reason for this move is manifold, ranging from personal ties to practical business decisions.

Bezos took to Instagram with a nostalgic video showing Amazon’s beginnings, with his father behind the camera in what Bezos referred to as Amazon’s first “office.”

In the accompanying caption, Bezos wrote, “Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.”

“My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” he added.

“Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest.”

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart,” Bezos concluded.

While Bezos’s message is deeply personal, the implications of his move go beyond mere sentimentality.

Seattle, once hailed as the “Emerald City,” has witnessed a turbulent transformation, especially in recent years, as the city is governed predominantly by Democrats.

A surge in crime rates, especially in areas like the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone, has cast a dark shadow over the city’s once-vibrant streets. Many on the far left championed the CHOP as a utopian experiment in community self-governance. The reality painted a different, much bleaker picture. Businesses suffered, residents lived in fear, and crime rates soared. The city’s Democratic leadership seemed paralyzed, unable or unwilling to restore order and security.

Meanwhile, Miami stands in stark contrast to the deteriorating situation in Seattle. Over the past few years, Miami has emerged as a beacon for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its Republican Mayor, Francis Suarez, has been actively courting tech companies and startups, promoting the city as the next big tech hub—a “Silicon Beach” of sorts.

Miami has over 2,146 tech companies, and investment in tech startups grew 278% from 2020 to 2022. Miami has a business-friendly tax structure, regulatory policies that encourage entrepreneurship, and a supportive network of investors and venture capitalists.