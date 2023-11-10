“Leave Her Alone!”- Man Fires Warning Shots to Stop Homeless Man from Violently Mugging Helpless Woman in NYC Subway – Police Respond by Arresting the Vigilante (VIDEO)

A New York City man frustrated with the violent crime rampant throughout the Big Apple decided to take matters into his own hands and paid the price.

As WABC reported, a crazed homeless man threatened to mug a helpless 40-year-old female. He told the woman he would steal her purse if she didn’t hand over her money.

Another man saw what was happened and sprung into action. He yelled for at the panhandler to “leave her alone” and then fired two warning shots which stopped the potential robbery.

The incident occurred at the 49th Street subway station at Seventh Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured.

But the man’s heroism did not go unpunished. Police on Wednesday arrested the vigilante and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, and menacing.

Police revealed the man’s name was 43-year-old John Rote.

Here is the video of Rote’s arrest.

NEW: New York man John Rote has been arrested after he saved a woman from getting robbed by a homeless man in a Manhattan subway station. The current state of New York City. On Tuesday evening, Rote noticed that a woman was getting robbed and immediately jumped into action. The… pic.twitter.com/1vbhjowNpl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2023

NYC Transit President Richard Davey released the following statement:

]I want to be clear: we don’t tolerate this kind of conduct in NYC Transit, period,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said in a statement. Once again, cameras recorded a perpetrator, and we are grateful the NYPD made an arrest within hours. Thank goodness nobody was hurt here, but what occurred was outrageous, reckless, and unacceptable.

The homeless handler, 40-year-old Matthew Roesch, was charged with attempted robbery. WABC noted Roesch has one prior arrest for theft of service at the Times Square-W. 42nd St. subway station Sept. 18.

As WABC notes, anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782),