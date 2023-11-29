At Least One Dead After U.S Military Osprey Crashes Off the Coast of Japan

At least one person was killed in an Osprey aircraft crash into the sea near Japan on Wednesday morning. The crash happened near the island of Yakushima in the southern part of Japan near Kagoshima.

The Coast Guard thought eight people were on the plane but confirmed it was six.

NBC News reported:

According to the Coast Guard, one man was recovered from the water unconscious. He was given CPR in an attempt to revive him but was unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead and his identity has not been released at this time.

“There were no immediate details available on the status of the aircraft or the rest of those on board.” according to NBC News.

After someone had called Japan’s emergency services number, the Coast Guard acted quickly to get to the scene with aircraft and patrol vessels.

The Osprey was based out of Yokota Air Base and is used by the 353rd Special Operations Wing, according to the Air Force.

The CV-22 Osprey has been around since the early 2000s. It was originally tested around 2000 and was operational in 2007.

“Initial operational capability was achieved in 2009,” according to the U.S. Air Force.