Kentucky Governor Declares State of Emergency After Freight Train Derailment

On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after a freight train derailed in Rockcastle County.

At least 15 train cars were involved in the accident, including two sulfur dioxide cars, leading to the spillage of their contents.

According to WKYT, the towns of Livingston and Piney Branch have been evacuated and an emergency Red Cross shelter has been established at an area middle school.

The train is on a CSX line. CSX told us the derailment happened shortly before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, and at least 15 cars were involved, including two sulfur cars that had been breached and lost some of their contents. One member of the two-person crew was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Kentucky emergency management officials say no one was hospitalized as a result of the derailment. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, emergency officials said a fire was still burning at the site of the derailment. However, they say firefighting efforts have been successful in eliminating much of the sulfur dioxide that was released into the air as a result of the derailment and subsequent fire.

“By issuing a state of emergency, we are ensuring that every state resource is available to help keep our families safe,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please stay clear of this area as state, local and CSX officials respond.”

According to the statement, the state’s Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to Level 4, and the State’s Energy and Environment Cabinet Emergency Response Team is on the scene.

#UPDATE: Rockcastle County Middle School has set up approximately 100 cots, ready to serve as an overnight shelter for residents in the Livingston area who have been asked to evacuate due to a CSX hazards chemical spill from a train derailment. pic.twitter.com/pPpOI7FGBK — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 23, 2023

