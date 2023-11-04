Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Raises Money For Gaza

There has to be serious confusion in the mind of Ella Emhoff for even considering raising money for Gaza. The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris has a Jewish father, which makes her Jewish too.

The misguided Ella, 24, is using her Instagram account which has over 300,000 followers, to raise the money for Gaza. Her efforts have raised over $7 million currently for the non-profit “Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund,” which is located in Ohio.

She conveniently left out the fact that Hamas is the aggressor in the October attacks and murdered over 1,400 Israelis.

New York Post reported:

The stepdaughter of Vice President Harris is publicly raising money for Gaza, The Post has learned. Ella Emhoff, 24 — whose father, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, is Jewish — affixed a fundraising drive “supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children” on her personal Instagram account. It makes no mention of the scores of Israeli children murdered among the 1,400 innocent Israelis killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Her promotion puts the funding appeal in front of her 315,000 Instagram followers.

The money that goes into these funds will probably be stolen by Hamas and used to further its terrorist activities according to Rep Jeff Van Drew who is on the House Homeland Security Committee.

NEW from me Kamala Harris’ daughter is publicly raising money for “Gaza” on her Instagram account — experts say the cash will find its way to Hamashttps://t.co/7y1H3oGt3l — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 4, 2023

Ella previously did semi-nude modeling. As the stepdaughter of the Vice President, this is embarrassing.

Like step daughter, like stepmother. Kamala Harris herself raised money for a group called the Minnesota Freedom Fund which helped bail out murderers and rapists. The Gateway Pundit previously reported.

More lies.

Kamala Harris last year was asked about the Minnesota Bail Fund she promoted after the George Floyd riots in 2020.

Harris promoted the far-left organization that bailed murderers and rapists.

At least two of the murderers that Kamala Harris helped bail out of prison went on to murder again.

The proof is right here: