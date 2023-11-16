JUST IN: David DePape Found Guilty on Both Federal Counts in Pelosi Hammer Attack

by

David DePape was found guilty on both federal counts in the Paul Pelosi hammer attack.

In October 2022, David DePape, 43, broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco residence and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

When police arrived to the residence, Paul Pelosi opened the door. Shortly after that, DePape attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer and fractured his skull.

WATCH:

The jury deliberated Wednesday and Thursday and found DePape guilty on “kidnapping and assault on account of a federal official’s performance of official duties,” ABC News reported.

DePape is facing up to 50 years in prison.

ABC News reported:

A federal jury has convicted the suspect accused of the violent hammer attack against Paul Pelosi at his and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home last year.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon before reaching a verdict late Thursday morning, finding David DePape guilty on both federal counts.

Pelosi, 83, suffered a skull fracture after being struck in the head with a hammer during the early morning attack on Oct. 28, 2022, which occurred just days before the midterm elections, police said.

DePape, 43, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with attempted kidnapping and assault on account of a federal official’s performance of official duties. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and 30 years, respectively, in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.

David DePape is still facing state charges related to his attack on Paul Pelosi.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.