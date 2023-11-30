Journalist Michael Shellenberger Embarrasses Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman for Engaging in Conspiracy Theory that Rudy Giuliani and Russia Might Have Manipulated Hunter Laptop (VIDEO)

The far-left’s response to the Hunter Biden laptop controversy was generally one of skepticism and dismissal. Many on the left still question the authenticity of the laptop and its contents, and some argued that even if the laptop was real, it did not contain any evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden or his father, Joe Biden.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.

We know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real, and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!

The FBI took possession of the Hunter Biden laptop from computer repair shop owner Jahn Paul Mac Isaac in December 2019.

John Paul Mac Isaac then never heard another word from the FBI. The elite investigative agency killed the story and refused to investigate the contents of the laptop. This was a conscious decision by the FBI to help their candidate Joe Biden in his race against President Donald Trump.

The FBI never disclosed anything to Congressional lawmakers or the Trump administration during the bogus impeachment trial. They had all the evidence to debunk the impeachment. They kept quiet instead.

John Paul Mac Isaac later gave a copy of the computer hard drive to Rudy Giuliani. The FBI then seized more than a dozen devices from Giuliani’s home and office during a raid in April 2021. They knew Rudy had a copy of the laptop. They devised a plan and warned Big Tech about the story encouraging Twitter, Facebook, Google, etc. to kill the story.

During a hearing of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Weaponization of Federal Government on Thursday, journalist Michael Shellenberger delivered a striking rebuttal to Democrat Representative Dan Goldman’s suggestions of conspiracy involving Rudy Giuliani, Russia, and the Hunter Biden laptop story.

The hearing, aimed at examining federal government-sanctioned internet suppression and attacks on journalists and media outlets, featured notable figures such as Matt Taibbi, Twitter Files journalist and author; Michael Shellenberger, environmentalist and author; Rupa Subramanya, a Canada-based journalist for The Free Press; and Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security Advisor.

The confrontation between Shellenberger and Goldman (D-NY) arose when Goldman questioned the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop’s contents, implying potential manipulation by Giuliani or Russia. Shellenberger confidently asserted the legitimacy of the contents, challenging Goldman’s baseless conspiracy theory.

“You’ve talked about the Hunter Biden laptop and how the FBI knew it existed. You are aware, of course, that the laptop, so to speak, that was published in The New York Post was actually a hard drive that the New York Post admitted here was not authenticated as real. It was not the laptop the FBI had. You’re aware of that, right?’ Dan Goldman asked.

“It was the same contents,” Shellenberger responded, confidently challenging the representative’s implications.

“How do you know?” Goldman fired back.

“Because it’s the same,” Shellenberger replied curtly.

Goldman then theorized that hard drives can be manipulated, suggesting the possibility of tampering by figures like Rudy Giuliani or even foreign entities such as Russia. Shellenberger stood his ground, asking for evidence to back Goldman’s claims. As Goldman struggled to present any substantial evidence, Shellenberger accused him of “engaging in a conspiracy.”

Goldman: You would have to authenticate it to know it was the same contents. You have no idea. You know hard drives manipulated. Shellenberger: Are you suggesting the New York Post participating in a conspiracy to construct the contents of the Hunter Biden laptops? Goldman: No, sir. The problem is that hard drives can be manipulated by Rudy Giuliani or Russia. Trending: Rep. Clay Higgins Drops a Bomb on Newsmax: “Over 200” FBI Agents Embedded Within Crowd on J6 – FBI Agents Behind Talk of Violence in Chat Groups! (VIDEO) Shellenberger: What’s the evidence that happened? Goldman: Well, there is actual evidence of it, but the point is. Shellenberger: There’s no evidence for it. So you’re engaging in a conspiracy.

Goldman, attempting to shift the conversation towards transparency, inquired if it would be more transparent for Hunter Biden to testify publicly in Congress rather than privately.

“I’m glad you agree with me, Mr. Schellenberger, that transparency is the most important thing. And my last question for you is, do you think it would be transparent if Hunter Biden came to this Congress and testified in a public hearing? And more transparent than if he testified privately?” Goldman asked.

Shellenberger admitted sarcastically that he hadn’t given it thought.

“I mean, literally, I’ve never thought about that. I have no idea,” said Shellenberger as the audience burst into laughter.

“Congress shall take no action to abridge freedom of speech, and that’s what you just describe,” Shellenberger added.

