Journalist Douglas Murray Schools Piers Morgan on the True Horror of the Hamas Attack in Israel (VIDEO)

Douglas Murray is a conservative British writer and journalist. He recently visited the border of Gaza and made a live appearance on Talk TV with Piers Morgan.

Morgan tried to take the liberal point of view on the Hamas attacks and Douglas Murray gave him a serious education.

Murray also makes a point to call out Obama’s response to the attacks. It’s a great segment.

AMAC has details:

In the past, Douglas was know for authoring superb texts on the collapse of Europe and Western civilization, as well as being a formidable debater, so good in fact, the Conservative superstar Jordan Peterson has invited him to tour the globe in a series of inspirational live events… This week, he was being interviewed by one Piers Morgan, a fellow Brit who you may remember from his short stint as a CNN host. Full disclosure: I have had my own run-ins with Morgan, who I find insufferable and an inveterate “click-bait” merchant. Just see how he deliberately mislabels his big-name interviews with guests like President Trump, invariably misrepresenting what was said just to attract more clicks. But this isn’t about Piers Morgan’s standard hyperbole. It’s about his mainstream media apologia for savages and Murray’s flawless and spectacularly succinct and clear explanation of the civilizational war we are all in. Not just Israel… When asked about President Obama’s call for a ceasefire and measures to protect the “innocents” of Gaza, Douglas points out the sordid truth: the Arab populace of Gaza is even worse than the Nazis of Hitler’s Germany, since Hitler’s killers had some shame, or at least they tried to hide their crimes. When the 23-year old German Israeli woman Shani Louk’s desecrated body was paraded through Gaza – mostly like after being raped repeatedly – the population celebrated gleefully.

Watch the whole video, this is excellent:

This is the best interview I have EVER seen. Ever; ever; ever; nothing comes close. Douglas Murrey has a heart – and mind – of gold. And what unfolds in this seven-minute clip is something you need to watch for yourself. (Once you see it halfway through, you’ll know exactly… pic.twitter.com/SPRDq7BHVM — Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ReichmanShmuel) November 9, 2023

Piers Morgan will never change. Murray makes it clear that he understands the reality of what happened.