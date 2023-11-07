“Joey Baby!” – Biden Repeats Debunked Amtrak Story About Guy Named Angelo Who Grabbed His Cheek, “I Thought They Were Gonna Shoot Him” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at Amtrak Mechanical Services in Bear, Delaware in which he announced $16 billion in federal investments for railway projects in Delaware.

Biden, 80, not once, but twice – in less than an hour – repeated the debunked story about an Amtrak conductor named Angelo.

“When I was Vice President they did an article that Biden had traveled I think it was 1,200,000 miles on aircraft…and so I’m getting on the train…and I guess I shouldn’t say his whole name…and then he walked up and he goes, ‘Joey baby!’ and grabs my cheek and I thought they were gonna shoot him,” Biden said to laughter.

Biden said the conductor was impressed he traveled over 1 million miles by train.

This is one of Biden’s favorite lies. He has repeated this same dubious claim many times.

Everything Biden said was a lie and totally made up.

Joe Biden’s mom died in 2010 and the Amtrak conductor, Angelo retired in 1993 – 22 years before Joe Biden hit 1 million miles on AF2.

For the second time in one day, Joe Biden repeated the debunked story about the Amtrak conductor Angelo while admitting traveling by train is dangerous.

“I remember one of the conductors when I was going home…when Angelo came up to me and said “Joey!” and he grabbed my cheek and said “Joey baby!”” Biden said as he continued to tell the tall tale about how Angelo was impressed with how many miles he traveled by train.

