Joe Rogan Calls Out Democrats for ‘Banana Republic’ Tactics of Going After Trump in 2024: ‘They Have No Cards’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan called out the Democrats for using lawfare to attack Trump heading into the 2024 election.

Rogan correctly says that the Democrats have no cards and that they’re relying on nothing more than this and hoping for voter turnout.

The clip begins with him criticizing the city of San Francisco for cleaning up for Chinese dictator Xi.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JOE ROGAN: I think at this point they kind of have to run [Biden] unless he dies. We have one year now, we’re in late November, we have less than on year. What are they going to do? If Biden died tomorrow, what do they do with Kamala Harris? Put her on the moon? What are they going to do, she’s the vice president. If he dies, she becomes the president, which is fucking wild when you hear that lady talk… I think they have no cards and they’re looking at this game and I think they’re depending upon party loyalty and they’re depending upon Trump getting convicted and arrested and imprisoned. I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I don’t think it is. It just seems like it’s a bunch of trumped-up charges, no pun intended… It does make sense if you want to look at banana republic tactics, when you’re imprisoning and trying to convict your political opponents. The problem with that is, even if you think Donald Trump is a crook and should be arrested, this set a precedent for future president…

Watch the video below. Heads up – Lots of four-letter words:

Joe Rogan goes off on Democrats ahead of 2024: "They have no cards. They're depending upon party loyalty and Trump getting convicted and imprisoned. It does make sense if you want to look at Banana Republic tactics." pic.twitter.com/IsBb4BBYLV — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 29, 2023

Democrats don’t care. They’ve made it very clear that they’ll do anything to cling to power.