Joe Biden Tells Mexican President He’s Worried Jill Fell For Him at Dinner (VIDEO)

This was weird.

Joe Biden on Friday hosted a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in California.

As usual, the meeting was awkward.

Biden discussed the US’s work with Mexico to tackle the fentanyl crisis. The fentanyl crisis has gotten worse thanks to Joe Biden’s open borders policies.

“I want to thank you, Mr. President, and your team, I really mean it, for the cooperation and your leadership in taking on this challenge. I know it’s not easy,” Biden said to Lopez Obrador.

The Mexican president thanked Joe Biden for not building any border walls and for keeping the border wide open.

“I would also like to express and to state that he is the first president in the United States in recent times who has not built walls,” Lopez Obrador said through an interpreter.

At one point Joe Biden blurted out that he was afraid his wife Jill had a thing for him after their dinner on Thursday night.

“We had dinner last night. I told you, you sat next to my wife — you were so captivating, I was worried she likes you more than she likes me now,” Biden said.

What an embarrassment!

WATCH: