Joe Biden is Invoking Wartime Powers to Push the Left’s ‘Green’ Agenda

Joe Biden is using the Defense Production Act (DPA), a law from the Cold War era, to push the ‘green’ agenda that has come to define much of the modern left.

This is a classic example of most of the media looking the other way because they agree with the green agenda. Imagine what they would say if Trump was using this law to advance a pet project for conservatives. The media would go crazy.

It’s also just another step in the Democrat war on fossil fuels.

FOX News reports:

Biden invokes wartime powers to fund electric heaters as he cracks down on gas appliances President Biden invoked a Cold War-era law in a surprising move Friday to pour taxpayer funds into domestic manufacturing of electric heat pumps, an alternative to gas-powered residential furnaces. In a joint announcement with the White House, the Department of Energy (DOE) said the federal government would award a “historic” $169 million for nine projects across 15 sites nationwide in an effort to accelerate electric heat pump manufacturing. The significant level of funding was made possible after Biden utilized the 1950 Defense Production Act (DPA) to increase domestic production of green energy technologies. “Getting more American-made electric heat pumps on the market will help families and businesses save money with efficient heating and cooling technology,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. “These investments will create thousands of high-quality, good-paying manufacturing jobs and strengthen America’s energy supply chain, while creating healthier indoor spaces through home-grown clean energy technologies.” “Today’s Defense Production Act funds for heat pump manufacturing show that President Biden is treating climate change as the crisis it is,” added John Podesta, the White House clean energy czar.

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air points out that this isn’t even the first time Biden has done this:

The last time Biden used the DPA, it was to boost lithium mining and production in the United States and relax tariffs on Chinese solar panels. Those were also completely illegitimate actions. The DPA was written to allow the President to “influence domestic industry in the interest of national defense.” But this White House has effectively declared climate change to be a national emergency and they are tipping the scales in favor of green energy using every bit of leverage they can manage. It’s bad enough that the new DOE regulations will essentially outlaw gas furnaces unless they are the larger, far more expensive condensing models. But if Biden and John Kerry get their way, even the condensing furnaces won’t last for long. They want everyone to install electric heat pumps.

This administration cares more about fighting climate change than they do about the well-being of average Americans. It’s maddening.