Joe Biden as World Teeters on WWIII: Climate Change is the “Ultimate Threat to Humanity” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to combat so-called ‘climate change’ from his fake White House set in the South Court Auditorium.

80-year-old Biden slurred his words and coughed his way through his remarks.

At one point Joe Biden claimed climate change is the “ultimate threat to humanity.

“You know, I’ve seen first-hand what the reports make clear. The devastating toll of climate change and its existential threat to all of us and is the ultimate threat to humanity – climate change,” Biden said without providing any evidence to back up his claims.

Iran’s proxy army Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel last month and took American hostages.

Tensions are also escalating on the Lebanon border. Hezbollah terrorists are exchanging gunfire with Israel Defense Forces. Rockets from Syria were also fired at Israel.

The entire Middle East is growing more and more unstable by the day.

Russia, a nuclear power, is also threatening the United States as the Biden Regime continues to supply Ukraine with military aid.

The world is inching toward nuclear war and Joe Biden is obsessing over non-existent climate change.

After brief remarks, Biden shuffled away.