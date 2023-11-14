Jacob Chansley the ‘QAnon Shaman’ Has Filed Papers to Run for Congress in Arizona

Jacob Chansley, the man known as the QAnon Shaman, has filed papers to run for Congress in Arizona as a Libertarian.

Cue the Democrat and media meltdown.

They’re still referring to him as a “rioter” despite video evidence showing his behavior was completely peaceful.

His notoriety could actually help him in his political ambitions.

The Associated Press reports:

Capitol rioter plans 2024 run as a Libertarian candidate in Arizona’s 8th congressional district Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, apparently aspires to be a member of Congress. Online paperwork shows the 35-year-old Chansley filed a candidate statement of interest Thursday, indicating he wants to run as a Libertarian in next year’s election for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District seat. U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, a 64-year-old Republican representing the district since 2018, announced last month that she won’t seek re-election. Her term officially ends in January 2025… He identified himself as Jacob Angeli-Chansley in the candidate statement of interest paperwork filed with the Arizona Secretary of State’s office. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t prohibit felons from holding federal office. But Arizona law prohibits felons from voting until they have completed their sentence and had their civil rights restored.

He talked to Newsmax about his decision. He is very well spoken.

On Monday's "National Report," Jacob Chansley plans to run for Congress in Arizona and blasts 'any attempt to try to paint anything that happened on that day onto Trump.'@EmmaRechenberg @ShaunKraisman pic.twitter.com/RVFG1oIzKo — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 13, 2023

Note the language NBC News uses here. “stormed”

Jacob Chansley, the Arizona man known as the “QAnon Shaman” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, filed paperwork to run for Congress as a Libertarian candidate in the battleground state’s 8th Congressional District. https://t.co/7cakpexGhF — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 13, 2023

Maybe more J6 people should run for office and give the Democrat Media Complex a nervous breakdown.