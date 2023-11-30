“It’s Bigger than Trump. It’s Bigger than Biden. Do You Want to Live in a Free Country?” – Tucker Carlson Reveals the Exact Moment He Supported Trump for President (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson joined Roseanne Barr on Thursday. During their discussion, Tucker Carlson told Roseanne that he supports President Trump in the 2024 election.

And Tucker told Roseanne the EXACT MOMENT when he decided to support Trump.

Tucker Carlson: I certainly support Trump, I’ll tell you that. And I can tell you, I mean, I’ve always agreed with Trump’s policies. Always. And I lost friends over it. And I’ve never really actively supported anybody because it’s not my job to actively support people. So I watch, you know, I like to watch. but I’m a voyeur. Yeah, but I became an active Trump supporter when they raided Mar a Lago last summer. The summer of 20. That can’t stand.

Roseanne Barr: No, that can’t.

Tucker Carlson: And I agree with Trump on a lot, but even if I disagree with Trump on a lot, I’d still be a Trump supporter because you cannot allow that. You cannot allow the regime, the President of the United States, to use the Justice Department to knock the front runner out of the race. You can’t do that.

Roseanne Barr: No, you can’t do that.

Tucker Carlson: So it’s bigger than Trump. It’s bigger than Biden. It’s a question know, do you want to live in a free country with a functioning justice system?

Roseanne Barr: That’s exactly.

Tucker Carlson: And so I’m voting for Trump. And if they convict him, I will send him the max donations, and I will lead protests. That’s how I feel.

Roseanne Barr: That’s how I feel.

Tucker Carlson: And by the way, if I thought that he had committed some real crime, I wouldn’t feel that way. But he didn’t. He and Biden were both found with classified documents at home, along with every other former high level federal official in history. But only Trump is indicted. Like, tell me how that works. Oh, shut up.

You can watch the full interview here:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

