Italian PM Meloni Admits “Ukraine Fatigue” to Russian Prank Callers: “We Need a Way Out”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was fooled by Russian pranksters into admitting “there is a lot of fatigue” with the war in Ukraine and that “everybody understands that we need a way out.”

Russian radio pranksters Vovan and Lexus, aka Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, released the prank phone call with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni they had conducted Sept, 18. Apparently Stolyarov managed to convince Meloni he was the head of the e African Union Commission, prompting her to speak frankly about Ukraine and foreign policy.

“I see that there is a lot of fatigue, I have to say the truth, from all the sides. We (are) near the moment in which everybody understands that we need a way out,” Meloni said, adding that “The problem is to find a way out which can be acceptable for both without destroying the international law.”

Meloni’s office released a statement acknowledging the call was authentic.

“Post-Fascist” Italian Prime Minister Meloni was greeted with great apprehension by the EU when she was elected 2022, but has since governed pretty much in line with the globalist WEF mainstream. On the eve of Meloni’s election as the first female PM of Italy, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “we have tools” to deal with Italy “if things go in a difficult direction,” referring to Meloni (Gateway reported).

Speaking to Vovan and Lexus, Meloni acknowledged the EU was basically leaving Italy alone with the flood of migrant boats, hundreds of which have been arriving on the Italian island of Lampedusa every week all summer. EU leaders “all agree that only Italy has to solve this problem alone. It’s a very stupid way of thinking”, Meloni said.

Speaking to Reuters, Lexus praised Meloni for actually speaking frankly during the prank call, which he said is unusual for European politicians, who usually behave like “programmed robots.”