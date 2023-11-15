Israeli Army Eliminates 5 Terrorists in Hamas Hospital, Patient Says “Hamas Can Go to Hell” as 236,000 Israelis Apply for Gun Permits

The Israeli army IDF has entered the Hamas Headquarters in Al Shifa hospital and eliminated at least 5 terrorists. Weapons were found in the hospital. The IDF has also reached the Hamas Parliament and other terrorist government buildings. A hospital patient told Al-Jazeera Hamas can “go to hell”. Security Minister Ben Gvir urged all eligible Israelis to buy firearms: “Arm yourself – and save lives.”

Before entering the hospital, IDF forces encountered explosives and terrorist squads and a fight ensued, in which at least five terrorists were killed, Israel National News – Arutz Sheva reports.

IDF troops delivered medical supplies to the hospital, including baby food and incubators for newborns. IDF soldiers who speak Arabic and IDF medical teams are working to ensure that the supplies reach those who need them.

According to the Israeli security authorities, there is no indication there are any hostages in the hospital. The IDF says there is no friction with patients or medical staff in the hospital, and that the attack did not damage the hospital’s electrical grid or communications equipment.

Soldiers from the IDF’s Golani Brigade were photographed Monday in the Hamas parliament building in Gaza City, a symbol of the terrorist organization’s rule over the Gaza Strip. IDF and Shin Bet also eliminated the Head of the Hamas Anti-Tank Missile Array of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade Yaakub A’ashur, and Hamas Head of Military Intelligence Mohammed Khamis Dababash.

The IDF also announced soldiers of the 14th Reserve Brigade secured Hamas’ Falestin training outpost in Northern Gaza. Dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and dozens of anti-tank and mortar launch posts, observation posts, and significant control infrastructure were destroyed.

Speaking to Hamas-affiliated Al-Jazeera network, a patient at the Al Shifa hospital said that terrorist militants are hiding among them, and cursed them, saying: “What is happening is a crime! Why is the resistance (Hamas) hiding among us? Why don’t they go to hell and hide there? They are not the resistance.”

When the Al-Jazeera reporter turned away from the elderly man and tried to blame the Israelis, the man got angry and kicked the reporter.

Elderly Wounded Man at Gaza Hospital Criticizes Hamas for Hiding Among Civilians: “They Can Go to Hell and Hide There” – Then He Kicks Al-Jazeera Reporter for Cutting Him Off Mid-Sentence #Hamas #Gaza pic.twitter.com/JTG88fe3TT — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 15, 2023

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Tuesday that America has independent intelligence showing Hamas and Islamic Jihad have been using al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza for military operations, confirming Israel’s arguments about the use of hospitals as human shields and for military operations.

Since the barbaric Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, many Israelis have begun to arm themselves, organize militias and update their protective gear. Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urged Israelis to arm themselves for self-defense. 236,006 new applications for private weapon licenses have been submitted to the Firearms Division of the Ministry of National Security since Oct. 7, as many as in the past 20 years.

In the last month, 31,048 conditional weapons permits were issued, and over 18,000 citizens used that approval to buy a gun. The Firearms Licensing Division has been issuing approx. 1,700 weapons licenses a day since the beginning of November.

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that “the significant easing of the approvals process means hundreds of thousands of citizens are purchasing weapons. These weapons, of course, do not replace the police, but we cannot station a policeman at every corner. These weapons literally save lives. I call on everyone who meets the criteria and has not yet started the procedure to do so today. Arm yourself – and save lives.”

A fund has been opened by volunteer organization Achisamach for Israeli southern towns which are arming their civilian security guards on a level that could save many lives in the case of another terror attack. Funds raised go toward expensive but necessary supplies like night-vision goggles and bulletproof vests.

MK Danny Danon (Likud) criticized UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who said he is “troubled by the loss of life in hospitals in Gaza”, for attacking Israel. “Sometimes I don’t know if he is a spokesman for the United Nations or a spokesman for Hamas”, Danon said. “Every day he issues messages against Israel, he doesn’t mention the hostages at all, he thinks we went on this operation because we wanted to, it’s outrageous.”

The most incredible heroism! New footage has emerged from Oct 7 Hamas massacre, of Hamas terrorists attacking a packed public bomb shelter near the Nova music festival, hurling grenades at partygoers who were sheltering there. Inside, was an off-duty (and unarmed) soldier,… pic.twitter.com/kgefDxlM4Z — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 14, 2023

Newly released video footage shows the heroism of Aner Shapira, an off-duty IDF soldier who tossed back hand grenades thrown by Hamas terrorists into a crowded bomb shelter in which he and others were hiding during the barbaric Hamas attack on Oct. 7.