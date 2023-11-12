Indiana Man Mohammed Mondal Shoots Wife 7 Times in Front of Their Two Children, Tells Police He Suspected She Was Having Affair with Neighbor

‘Indiana man’ Mohammed Mondal fatally shot his wife Stacy Mondal in front of their two children on Monday.

According to police, Mohammed Mondal, 45, claimed he fatally shot his wife in self-defense while the two were in a vehicle together on the way to JC Penny to take family photos.

Mohammed initially told 911 dispatchers that he “accidentally shot his wife” during an argument then he changed his story and claimed he killed her in self-defense to “neutralize a threat.”

The couple’s 2-year-old and 14-month-old children were in the vehicle at the time Stacy, 40, was fatally shot.

In later interviews with law enforcement, Mohammed told police he was suspicious his wife was having an affair with two neighbors and claimed he was being followed by one of the men.

Detectives said there was no evidence whatsoever of Stacy’s affairs.

Mohammed also told detectives that his wife grabbed the handgun and pointed it at him. Detectives determined that Stacy never fired a shot.

According to Fox News, Mohammed was charged with murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony offense and two counts of neglect of a dependent and is being held without bond at Dearborn Law Enforcement Center.

Excerpt from Fox News: