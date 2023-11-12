Indiana Man Mohammed Mondal Shoots Wife 7 Times in Front of Their Two Children, Tells Police He Suspected She Was Having Affair with Neighbor

‘Indiana man’ Mohammed Mondal fatally shot his wife Stacy Mondal in front of their two children on Monday.
According to police, Mohammed Mondal, 45, claimed he fatally shot his wife in self-defense while the two were in a vehicle together on the way to JC Penny to take family photos.
Mohammed initially told 911 dispatchers that he “accidentally shot his wife” during an argument then he changed his story and claimed he killed her in self-defense to “neutralize a threat.”
The couple’s 2-year-old and 14-month-old children were in the vehicle at the time Stacy, 40, was fatally shot.
In later interviews with law enforcement, Mohammed told police he was suspicious his wife was having an affair with two neighbors and claimed he was being followed by one of the men.
Detectives said there was no evidence whatsoever of Stacy’s affairs.
Mohammed also told detectives that his wife grabbed the handgun and pointed it at him. Detectives determined that Stacy never fired a shot.
According to Fox News, Mohammed was charged with murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony offense and two counts of neglect of a dependent and is being held without bond at Dearborn Law Enforcement Center.
Excerpt from Fox News:
An Indiana man told police he was “not the bad guy” after he allegedly shot his wife seven times in front of their two toddlers to “neutralize a threat,” police said.
Mohammed Mondal, 45, was arrested and charged with murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony offense and two counts of neglect of a dependent on Monday, per Dearborn County Circuit Court records. Currently, he is behind bars at Dearborn Law Enforcement Center without bond, and made an initial court appearance on Thursday.
Per a probable cause affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital, the 45-year-old father-of-two dialed 911 and reported that he had “accidentally shot his wife,” then pivoted and said he shot mother-of-five Stacy Mondal “in self-defense.”
In subsequent interviews, Mondal claimed that Stacy, 40, was “going for his gun” and reiterated that he shot her in “self-defense.”
He then detailed their “marital problems,” including multiple suspected affairs.
“[Mondal] stated that he believed [Stacy] had an affair with a neighbor… in the course of the investigation, detectives learned the Mondal believed that at least two men in his neighborhood previously had an affair with Stacy and that at least one of them had been following him… Mondal also believed that his father-in-law was following him on the day of the shooting,” the affidavit read.