‘An Incredibly Sad Day’: US Border Patrol Agent Dies While Trying to Nab Illegal Immigrants

A Border Patrol agent is dead after an accident in southern Arizona.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Agent Freddy Ortiz died at a hospital in Douglas, Arizona, on Tuesday, according to KOLD-TV.

Ortiz was operating an ATV vehicle and traveling westbound in the border town while responding to a call reporting suspected illegal aliens when the ATV left the roadway and collided with a light pole.

He was later pronounced dead at Copper Queen Hospital.

Yesterday, time ended for a true hero. A United States Border Patrol Agent who died in the line of duty. Say a prayer for Freddy Ortiz and his family. May God grant him rest in eternal peace. Prayers for his soul and all his co-workers in Douglas, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/7rD7R3HeCL — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) November 16, 2023

Chief Patrol Agent for Tucson Sector John Modlin mourned Ortiz in a statement.

“U.S. Border Patrol Agent Freddy Ortiz’s on-duty death is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangerous nature of our mission,” he wrote.

“I am grateful for all the Border Patrol Agents, first responders, and medical staff who attempted to save his life.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones.”

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels also expressed his condolences.

“It is an incredibly sad day for our brothers and sisters in Border Patrol and we have only the highest level of respect for the job these brave souls do every single day.

“God bless all of those in his work family and his home family, and know we are here if you need us.”

Arizona Rep. Juan Ciscomani also heralded Ortiz as an American patriot who gave his life in the service of his country.

Earlier this week in Cochise County, Border Patrol Agent Freddy Ortiz gave everything while defending and protecting our country. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice. May we honor his memory. https://t.co/8vgKHsaMSu — Juan Ciscomani (@JuanCiscomani) November 16, 2023

Ortiz was a 13-year veteran of the Border Patrol, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

He also served in the United States Navy.

Ortiz is survived by his mother and his stepfather.

