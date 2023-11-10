“I’m Going to Shoot Her in the F***ing Head!” – Caller Identified and Arrested After Threatening to Murder Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Her Family – Greene Responds

Legendary radio host Michael Savage is famous for calling liberalism a mental disorder. A very sick man set out to prove him him right after he threatened the life of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

CNN reported late Thursday that 34-year-old Sean Patrick Cirillo from Macon, Georgia called Greene’s office Wednesday and threatened to murder the conservative congresswoman, her family, and her staff. Greene’s office shared a recording of the threatening phone call with the network.

“I’m going to murder her; I’m going to shoot her in the f***ing head and kill her, OK! Cirillo said. “Tell the FBI.”

“You’re going to die. Your family is going to die!” the caller yelled.

Cirillo was arrested and charged with using communications devices to make threats, according to a spokesperson with the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia. This is a felony offense.

CNN has not released an audio recording of the call to the public yet. The Gateway Pundit will share it with our readers if and when it is released.

Greene issued the following written statement to CNN. She thanked law enforcement for their prompt response and revealed that she had to close her district office due to the threat.

I want to thank every single member of law enforcement who acted swiftly in response to this murderous threat. From Rome City Police, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Capitol Police, the House Sergeant at Arms, and ultimately the FBI who made the arrest, every official acted quickly to put this man behind bars. I’m not the only victim with this threat of violence. My family is threatened. My staff is threatened. I even had to close my district office due to the potential of violence. It’s wrong and never should happen.

This is not the first time Greene’s life has been threatened by a deranged individual. A New York man named Joseph Morelli left a voicemail at Greene’s office on March 3, 2022 stating, “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.”

On the same day, Morelli left a second message threatening to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull.”

He was sentenced to three months in prison back in August.

Greene fortunate to escape unharmed.