Illegal Aliens and Black New Yorkers Dependent on Government Handouts Spar Over Thanksgiving Dinner

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

Illegal aliens and black New Yorkers dependent on government handouts sparred over Thanksgiving dinner this year in Queens.

More than 8,000 illegals have flooded one Queens neighborhood where New York Housing Authority residents live and the scarce resources are causing a lot of tension between the two groups.

According to the New York Post: “Since last spring, over 72,000 people have flooded into Gotham with over 45,000 currently living in 160 taxpayer-funded emergency shelters and hotels.”

Illegal aliens lined up early to take the turkeys this year leaving the NYCHA residents without any Thanksgiving dinners.

“They was first on line for the turkeys this morning,” Georgia Butler, one NYC housing resident told Fox 5. “They tell you to be there at 11 o’clock. You get there at like 10:30, 10:45, but they are already out there. The line is from over there to over here.”

“Why do we have to take the brunt of everything?” Butler said. “This community is already suffering.”

WATCH:

Excerpt from Fox 5 NY: