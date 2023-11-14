NY Times’ Lead Story Goes Up in Smoke: IDF Releases Proof of Hamas Tunnel System Under Gaza Hospital – Delivering Death Blow to NYT Fake News Report (VIDEO)

In 2006 The New York Times published a shocking photo of a dead Lebanese man in the rubble in Beirut after an Israeli targeted bombing.

This photo was part of a photo essay entitled “Turmoil in the Mideast” – Reports from Israel and Lebanon: Attack in Tyre” accessible through the NYT website.

The man’s lifeless and curiously dust-free body was being lifted out of the rubble by a rescue worker.

All of the photographs were attributed to Tyler Hicks with The New York Times. The photograph shown on your site is photo number 6 in the array. (The photo essay has since been archived by the NY Times.)

The Gateway Pundit reported at the time that there was more to this story.

The “Dead Guy w/ no dust” shows up with hat in photo no. 2 (right side) pointing out something to the photographer.

Image 2-



You see him again scrambling over debris in photo no. 3 and no. 4.

Image 3-



Image 4-



Finally, you see him laying dead on top of the debris with a heartbreaking caption.

Image 6- The “dead” man is sweating and holding his hat by his side!



Caption: The mayor of Tyre said that in the worst hit areas, bodies were still buried under the rubble, and he appealed to the Israelis to allow government authorities time to pull them out. (Photo Tyler Hicks The New York Times)

That was the caption under the photo. Obviously, this was fake news from The New York Times.

Fast forward to today.

On Monday, The New York Times reported in its lead story on the front page that the claims by Israel that Hamas tunnels were under hospitals in Gaza was not true.

The New York Times questioned these reports.

This latest accusation by The New York Times did not take long to refute.

The IDF on Monday released video from Gaza of the tunnel system.

In the video IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walks through one of Hamas’ subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza’s Rantisi hospital on the other side.

The New York Times got caught again!

Here is the video from the IDF X-Twitter page.

EXCLUSIVE RAW FOOTAGE: Watch IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari walk through one of Hamas' subterranean terrorist tunnels—only to exit in Gaza's Rantisi hospital on the other side. Inside these tunnels, Hamas terrorists hide, operate and hold Israeli hostages against their… pic.twitter.com/Nx4lVrvSXH — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 13, 2023

There’s more… In the video the IDF believes the tunnel was used to hold Israeli civilian hostages.