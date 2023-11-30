IDF Is Ignoring Warnings About Impending Massacre in Judea, Samaria, Say Sources

This article originally appeared on Frontline News and was republished with permission.

'Planning same thing here, hoarding weapons, training'

Fatah Central Committee Secretary-General and PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports head Jibril Rajoub Tuesday said the October 7 attack “didn’t come from nowhere” and was “part of the Palestinians’ defensive war” against “the continued crimes of the occupation in Gaza.”

In an interview with Egyptian MBC TV, Rajoub said “the next, more severe violence will come from the West Bank. What is happening in the West Bank, which includes 700,000 Israeli settlers, is a similar situation and is connected to all aspects of life, holy sites and even olive trees, our schools, mosques and churches. Therefore, the next conflagration will be more violent in the West Bank.”

Meanwhile, Israeli security in Judea and Samaria has been specifically designed in a way that will be vulnerable to a certain type of key that is not immediately perceptible to residents encountering them. Thus, the gates and armaments of Judea and Samaria (and in general the entire security apparatus) have been designed, selected, and controlled universally to be uniquely vulnerable to a specific tool that has been then semi-secretly given to the PA – armored vehicles.

For example, an officially unrecognized network of dirt roads connects a Palestinian Authority Preventative Security facility (pictured above) to Israeli towns in the area, ideal for surprise armored vehicle access.

The facility appears to be a heavily fortified stronghold, reported to have seven floors below ground. The photo shows about 53 vehicles, mostly trucks. By measuring the trucks one can estimate the security fence encloses an area of about 3/4 square km.

A facility of this size is capable of serving as a base for a full-strength battalion of soldiers. It is located near the Bitunia suburb of Ramallah, abt. 3 km from Givat Ze’ev and the North-West approach to Jerusalem on the Modi’in highway – 443. Jerusalem is 10 km to the Southeast. No government source ever informed people in the nearby Jewish villages, which are only a ten-minute drive away. Local Jews acquired this information on their own initiative, through unofficial channels.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources say Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officials are ignoring signs of an impending attack in Judea and Samaria similar to the October 7th massacre in the country’s south.

IDF Confessions, a Facebook group for IDF members to express themselves anonymously, last week posted a warning from a user who identified herself as an “observer.”

Observers are border patrol units who are tasked with closely surveying the border via computer monitors. These soldiers, who are predominantly female, work in shifts so that all border activity is being watched 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I’m an observer in Judea and Samaria,” said the post. “Whoever saw the investigation with the media observers saw that they warned about the organization of the terrorists before the massacre on October 7th, but senior commanders silenced them and threatened them with trial.”

Israeli media recently revealed that some observers on the Israel-Gaza border reported seeing unusual activity prior to October 7th . One said she spotted new faces she was not used to seeing. Israel’s border is lined with facial recognition cameras, which were reportedly picking up some unknown faces near the border. Observers also noticed that Gazan farmers who worked in the fields near the border disappeared and were suddenly replaced by people they had not seen before. More individuals were being spotted near the border fence.

The observers reported these and other “training, anomalies and preparations” they had witnessed to their commanders but were snubbed. When one observer went to a senior commander with her concerns, she was told, “I don’t want to hear about this nonsense again. If you bother with these things again, you will stand trial.” Another commander, when told of these “red flags,” reportedly said, “Hamas are just a bunch of punks, they won’t do anything.”

“Terrorists are planning the same thing here, they are hoarding weapons, they are carrying out training, exactly like what happened in Gaza,” the user who identified as an observer in Judea and Samaria continued. “My friends and I are alert, but also here, we receive the same answers and threats [from superiors]. And by way of illustration, it took 7-8 hours for the IDF to arrive en masse to Gaza on [the Jewish holiday of] Simchat Torah, what do you think the terrorists in Judea and Samaria will be able to carry out in that time? Apparently [they’ll be able to massacre] more than 1,200 soldiers and civilians.”

Israel’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a Frontline News inquiry.