IDF Hunts for Hostages Among Gaza Refugees: “If There are any Children Here who Speak Hebrew, Run to Us”

As the Biden Regime negotiates with Hamas and their Qatari backers to try to get Israel to agree to a “ceasefire“, 40 children remain in the grip of the Hamas terrorists. The Israeli Army IDF revealed how they tried to identify Jewish children held prisoner among civilians fleeing south.

Approximately 33,000 Gazans have evacuated south along Salah ad-Din street, which runs north to south through Gaza, since it was first opened as a humanitarian corridor, while Hamas terrorists fire on civilians attempting to flee Gaza City, trying to keep their human shields from escaping. The IDF has been deployed to protect the fleeing population.

Civilians have been instructed to carry white flags, identification, and to make their way to UN shelters in the southern region of Gaza, Israel National News – Arutz Sheva reports.

The IDF makes announcements in Arabic to try and identify any terrorists hiding among the civilians. Other announcements are made in Hebrew, Arutz Sheva reports, in the hopes of locating any hostages who are being smuggled into the southern half of Gaza.

One such announcement declared: “If there are any children here who speak Hebrew, run to us, don’t be afraid.”

Unfortunately no Israeli child hostages have been identified yet.

The IDF has completed the encirclement of Jabalia quarter in the Gaza Strip overnight Monday and are preparing to assault Hamas forces in the city, JNS reports. The Israeli Air Force IAF hit 250 terrorist targets in the last 24 hours.

Over 10 out of 24 Hamas battalions have been “damaged significantly”, an IDF spokesman said. “In some battalions, we eliminated hundreds of Hamas terrorists,” said the source, who estimated that thousands of terrorists have been killed.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit launched a dedicated website that contains a 3D model of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip and all the evidence that has been discovered at hospitals so far.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized a proposed prisoner exchange, warning that “Israel will once again commit a massive mistake, as was done in the (Gilat) Shalit deal. You remember how we released Shalit – we freed [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar and his friends, and so brought upon ourselves the current war.”

“We discussed a deal of 80 hostages released, then dropped to 70 then to 50. First we said there would be no food, then no fuel. Right now both are reaching Gaza.” Ben-Gvir criticized the War Cabinet: “I asked: How can we do such a thing? How can we send even a drop of fuel in there when you know that the Red Cross is not visiting the infants, children, and women being held. This is stupid! This is insane! Unfortunately, [Benny] Gantz and [Gadi] Eisenkot are dragging the Cabinet to bad places.”

Writing for the BESA Center, Col. (Res.) Shai Shabtai warned that “negotiations for a deal for the hostages that includes the release of Hamas prisoners would be a serious strategic mistake on Israel’s part.”

“Hamas, which has committed crimes against humanity and has genocidal aspirations similar to those of the Nazis, has disqualified itself as a legitimate partner for negotiations. By agreeing to conduct negotiations with them anyway, Israel would, in effect, be restoring their international legitimacy and negating Israel’s claims against other countries around the world, such as Russia, on this matter. The release of those involved in the operation on October 7 in an exchange deal would also damage the argument that they had participated in crimes against humanity. Those terrorists, as well as those captured in Gaza, should be brought to trial, with the death penalty hanging over their heads,” Shabtai said.

“From a strictly military point of view, the Israeli leadership would have done best to launch the war in Gaza as if all the hostages were dead,” David Israel wrote on Jewish Press. “An army cannot run a successful campaign when it is restricted by the possibility that every tunnel it blows up may contain Israeli hostages.”

“Abducting 220 babies, children, women, and elderly Israelis was a stroke of genius on Hamas’s part, showing that its leaders know Israeli society far better than Israel knows them. And they had a great teacher. In October 2011, following a well-organized and well-financed campaign by roughly the same element that would continue to batter him in years to come, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu succumbed to public pressure and committed the worst failure of his career until October 7, 2023: he freed 1,027 terrorist prisoners with Jewish blood on their hands in exchange for one kidnapped Israeli soldier, Corporal Gilad Shalit. Never mind that among those released murderers was Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 massacre. And never mind that so many of those murderers immediately joined the Hamas war machine to kill more Jews. That was a given, and Netanyahu proved too weak to prevent it”,” Israel writes.

“The only ones who tried to stop the mad deal were, as usual, those right-wing extremists who in 2023 advocated arming standby squads in border communities – you know, the crazies who don’t write op-eds for Haaretz. But Netanyahu’s much bigger failure as a leader in 2011 was teaching Hamas that no matter how strong Israel’s military may be, it can always be brought to submission with the threat of killing innocent hostages.”

The Israel Guys: CONFRONTING RADICALS – What America can learn from Israel

The Israel Guys: The IDF Just Found HUGE TUNNELS Underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza