“I Love Your Ears…How Old Are You, 17?” – SICK! Biden Creeps on 6-Year-Old Girl at Friendsgiving Dinner at Naval Station (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Sunday traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to participate in a ‘Friendsgiving’ dinner with servicemembers and military families.

Biden wasted no time beelining to the children. He fixated on a 6-year-old girl and asked her if she was 17!

“And I love your ears!” Biden said as he shuffled over to the child. “I love them! They’re really cool! What’s your name?”

“Catherine,” the child said.

Biden got in the child’s face and said, “Catherine? That’s my mommy’s name! Well, nice to see you – how old are you? 17?”

“I’m 6,” the little girl said.

Biden was a little too excited after he found out the little girl was only 6 years old.

Nurse Jill winced as she watched her husband creep on another child.

WATCH:

