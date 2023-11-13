‘I Can’t Make This Stuff Up’: Retailer Won’t Let Cops Arrest Shoplifters!



This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘We don’t tell big retail how to do their jobs, they shouldn’t tell us how to do ours’

Target, a retailer that long has been socially progressive to the point of promoting controversial alternative lifestyle choices, has been in the headlines in recent months for those actions.

It happened because of its extreme agenda to promote the transgender ideology with its displays of clothing designed for the transgender lifestyle choice.

The moves resulted in negative feedback from a large proportion of American.

Then, as NPR reported, it backed down, generating negative feedback this time of the extremists in the LGBT community.

That was because it had moved some merchandise “celebrating Pride Month” from store shelves.

The report explained Target officials claimed their promotion of the ideology was generating “threats” against its workers.

One of the focal points of the fight, the report said, was a series of products from a company that offered gothic imagery like skulls and Satan, and more.