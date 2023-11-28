‘I Am Hopeful – that Congress Will Do It” – DHS Secretary Mayorkas Lays Out Amnesty Plan for 12-30 Million Illegal Aliens Here in the US

Approximately 10 million illegal aliens have walked across the open southern US border in the first three years of Joe Biden’s administration. Millions more are on their way.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas repeatedly lied and told Congress that the border is secure for three years.

Don’t forget – Republican lawmakers refused to impeach Mayorkas earlier this month.

Now Mayorkas is pushing amnesty for the approximately 40 million illegals in the country today.

HOST: “What should we do with the 12 million illegals aliens already here in America?” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: “The answer is quite clear and quite straightforward, and we’ve been waiting for for about 30 years, and that is to fix a system that everyone agrees is fundamentally broken, and we need congressional action both for the lawful pathways that really need to be more robust in statute and for the 12 million people who are here in the United States, who have been contributing so fundamentally to our country’s well-being. They’re our neighbors, our friends, our fellow congregants, they provide our front line workers. We need to do something, and I am hopeful and remain hopeful that Congress will do it. The president, on his first day in office, presented Congress with a proposal.”

We’re talking about 40 million illegals.