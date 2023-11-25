Hybrid War and Color Revolutions: How Chile Can Defeat the Globalist Takeover Dec. 17

Chile will vote on a new, globalist constitution on Dec. 17. Guest author Sven von Storch writes about why it is necessary to stop the globalist assault on national sovereignty in the Americas, from Chile to the United States:

Chile is on the path to chaos and tyranny, which will ultimately lead to its destruction.

To prevent this, it is crucial that we know exactly what the political goals of the new constitution proposal are and who the actors behind it are. According to these actors, Chileans will benefit from this process.

The intention and goal of the politics – the new false and globalist constitution proposal – is the destabilization of Chile and its destruction as a nation-state. The aim is then to appropriate their territory and natural resources. This would leave the Chileans without sovereignty, eventually becoming second-class citizens in their own territory.

We have to stop this – and we can. All Patriots must unite and fight for the defense of Chile’s current constitution.

To understand what we are fighting against, and who we are fighting against today, one must know how we got into this situation in the first place.

So, what has happened in Chile and to the Chileans?

Just like the United States, Chile and the Chileans have been under attack for several years by external and globalist actors in a so-called hybrid war.

What does this mean today for our fight to defend Chile?

A hybrid war is an attack by an external power on another country that does not involve conventional weapons or hard power. This means it is not conducted with open and direct military force.

A hybrid war employs what is known as soft power, hiding behind a civilian facade and appearance. This entails covert operations carried out by various intelligence agents and foreign military personnel in civilian attire, by infiltrated civilians, or by co-opted local elites within the country. The goal is to weaken, destabilize, and ultimately destroy the country from within.

At the same time, external forces attempt to take control of the bureaucracy and key institutions of the state and government within the targeted country through their non-governmental organizations (NGOs), international local representations, think tanks, and even embassies. This aims to slowly exert influence and assume leadership.

This process leads a country like Chile into dependency and into the sphere of influence and control of external powers

In a hybrid war, the targets are no longer traditional weapons like guns, tanks, ships, or enemy aircraft. Instead, the focus is on “hearts and minds”—the ordinary citizen’s mind is under attack. The goal is to implant fears, ideas, ideologies, perceptions, and guilt into the minds of the citizens. The aim is to divide the citizens and manipulate their behavior, creating a divided and vulnerable populace that can be governed more easily.

The three main objectives of a hybrid war – and its victims are:

Firstly: The destruction of its internal security and defense dimensions by external forces through its local-national agents. Secondly: The destruction of its psychosocial dimension from within by external forces through its local-national actors. This involves deciding on the destruction and reversal of the belief systems and values of the Chilean people. Thirdly: The destruction of its economic and financial dimension from within by external forces through its local-national actors. This determines the destruction of the well-being of every Chilean and the autonomy of the economy of the Chilean nation.The intelligence instruments in a hybrid war that apply to Chile include: Fourthly: The destruction of the economic and financial system. Fifthly: The destruction of Chile’s ethical-moral value system. Sixthly: An open borders migration policy without control. Seventhly: Co-optation and corruption are utilized to express local-national elites. Eighthly: The destruction of urban security, destruction through protests and social unrest, the promotion of violence, theft, terrorism, and organized crime, the destruction of justice, and the imprisonment of opposition figures, etc.

This has occurred in the United States as well as in Chile in recent years—a reality that the responsible elites have tried to conceal and that must now be brought to light. It is the same external and globalist actors who, in the past, worked from within to destabilize and destroy each country’s order.

Today, through their traditional and new co-opted local-national agents, the globalists want to impose a new, false and globalist constitution on Chile.

The goal is to implement the globalist Agenda 2030, gradually appropriating the sovereignty of Chile, its territory, and its natural resources by legal means leaving its citizens defenseless and without their basic rights, prisoners of a totalitarian regime and a perverse inhumane ideology.

To vote for this fake constitution, therefore, means surrendering Chile to the same external forces that have been attempting to destabilize and destroy the order, security, and progress of Chile for several years.

Voting Yes on this fake constitution will bring extreme instability and misery, leading to the destruction of Chile as we know it today.

Voting Yes means handing over Chile to a despotic and totalitarian regime in the hands of a globalist world government.

To save Chile from this tragedy, we patriots must vote against this fake constitution.

Voting No means restoring the security and sovereignty of Chile. It means embarking on a path to reclaim Chile as our home.

Voting No means that we, as Chileans, regain control of our own destiny.

And we can achieve this today, I promise you! If we unite and stop this political fraud by voting against on December 17th.

In recent weeks, the patriots of Chile have risen and begun to mobilize quickly, cleverly, and courageously. Now, in the next phase of the fight to defend Chile, which has just begun, we must mobilize everyone we know and double our personal efforts. To achieve a victory that lays the foundation for a future of freedom for Chile.

Now, it is our responsibility to raise the Chilean flag from the ground, discarded by those we trusted. And to hold it high once again.

Together, we will triumph and regain our freedom and sovereignty.

Long live Chile.

God bless Chile and its families.

Sven von Storch is chair of the Civil Alliance in Berlin and a close ally of Steve Bannon.