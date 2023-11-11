HUNDREDS of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Flood Jewish Neighborhood in Melbourne to Intimidate Jews – Synagogue Evacuated After Mob Forms Outside – Muslims Parade with ISIS Flags

by
Muslims drive through heavily Jewish neighborhood Coogee, Sydney, with ISIS flags.

Hundreds of radical Muslims flooded the Jewish neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

A mob of hundreds to gather outside a Melbourne Synagogue as Jews prayed on the Sabbath

The Australian Jewish Association described the scene, “The mob came from an hour away to intimidate Jews. They violently attacked Jews. This is the first time we are aware of in Australia’s history that Synagogue services were cancelled for fear of antisemitic attack… Thugs threw rocks and shouted Allah Akbar in scenes that could be straight out of the Middle East. One Jewish man was hospitalized.”

Via Rita Pakula Page.

More on the attack via Australian Jewish Association.

Disgrace – Muslim Mobs attacks Jews outside Caulfield Synagogue

Shame on Victoria Police for allowing a mob of hundreds to gather outside a Melbourne Synagogue as Jews prayed the Sabbath services.

The mob came from an hour away to intimidate Jews. They violently attacked Jews. This is the first time we are aware of in Australia’s history that Synagogue services were cancelled for fear of antisemitic attack.

Middle Eastern men in cars swerved at Jews on the sidewalk. Police were forced to use pepper spray.

Thugs threw rocks and shouted Allah Akbar in scenes that could be straight out of the Middle East. One Jewish man was hospitalised.

This does not belong in Australia. This is a failure of Australia’s immigration system and a failure of multiculturalism.

Jews will not be intimidated.

Australians will not be intimidated.

We must unite against radical Islamist threats in our neighbourhoods.

Where was Victoria Police who were happy to crack skulls and threaten pregnant women or anyone who opposed Dan Andrews’s draconian Covid policies.

The pathetic statements by Victoria’s Premier and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong are scandalous.

In contrast, we are grateful for the strong statement from Peter Dutton calling out the antisemitism unequivocally along with many Liberal MPs and others.

If Labor governments continue their weak approach to Islamic extremism, we will see Australians killed in our streets.

This radical was caught on video cursing Jews.

Trending: Update: Criminal Defense Attorneys for Fulton County 2020 Ballot Review Case Abruptly File Motion to Withdraw Representation For Fulton County Respondents

There was also a Muslim bike ride through Jewish neighborhoods to threaten Jews in Melbourne.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.