HUNDREDS of Pro-Palestinian Protesters Flood Jewish Neighborhood in Melbourne to Intimidate Jews – Synagogue Evacuated After Mob Forms Outside – Muslims Parade with ISIS Flags

Hundreds of radical Muslims flooded the Jewish neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday.

A mob of hundreds to gather outside a Melbourne Synagogue as Jews prayed on the Sabbath

Concerning reports of Muslims heading to Caulfield a population with a large number of Jews including many Holocaust survivors. Jewish businesses are reportedly being threatened. We have seen some footage of Arabs gathering outside Jewish businesses. Some of the Arabs have… — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) November 10, 2023

The Australian Jewish Association described the scene, “The mob came from an hour away to intimidate Jews. They violently attacked Jews. This is the first time we are aware of in Australia’s history that Synagogue services were cancelled for fear of antisemitic attack… Thugs threw rocks and shouted Allah Akbar in scenes that could be straight out of the Middle East. One Jewish man was hospitalized.”

Hundreds of Arab anti-Israel protesters traveled to a Jewish neighborhood in Melbourne, Australia to intimidate the local Jews. A synagogue had to be evacuated after protesters started gathering outside Soon, Jews were spat on & physically attacked pic.twitter.com/y2zvHwvB6H — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 11, 2023

Disgrace – Muslim Mobs attacks Jews outside Caulfield Synagogue Shame on Victoria Police for allowing a mob of hundreds to gather outside a Melbourne Synagogue as Jews prayed the Sabbath services. The mob came from an hour away to intimidate Jews. They violently attacked Jews. This is the first time we are aware of in Australia’s history that Synagogue services were cancelled for fear of antisemitic attack. Middle Eastern men in cars swerved at Jews on the sidewalk. Police were forced to use pepper spray. Thugs threw rocks and shouted Allah Akbar in scenes that could be straight out of the Middle East. One Jewish man was hospitalised. This does not belong in Australia. This is a failure of Australia’s immigration system and a failure of multiculturalism. Jews will not be intimidated. Australians will not be intimidated. We must unite against radical Islamist threats in our neighbourhoods. Where was Victoria Police who were happy to crack skulls and threaten pregnant women or anyone who opposed Dan Andrews’s draconian Covid policies. The pathetic statements by Victoria’s Premier and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong are scandalous. In contrast, we are grateful for the strong statement from Peter Dutton calling out the antisemitism unequivocally along with many Liberal MPs and others. If Labor governments continue their weak approach to Islamic extremism, we will see Australians killed in our streets.

This radical was caught on video cursing Jews.

There was also a Muslim bike ride through Jewish neighborhoods to threaten Jews in Melbourne.