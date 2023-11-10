HORROR: Tennessee College Student Fatally Shot in the Head by Man Released For ‘Incompetence to Stand Trial’ in Connection to Other Shooting

This is just tragic.

A beautiful Tennessee college student was fatally shot in the head by a man who was previously released for ‘incompetence to stand trial’ in connection to another shooting.

18-year-old Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday while walking on a track in Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park, Nashville Police said.

The killer, Shaquille Taylor, 29, was supposed to be in court on Tuesday for a different previous charge but he never showed up.

Police said Taylor fired a gun from a public housing unit near the park. The bullet missed a car which was the intended target and instead struck Jillian Ludwig.

Ludwig was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition and died from her injuries a day later.

Sadly, Jillian Ludwig passed away during the night. We are in discussion with the District Attorney's Office concerning modified charges against Shaquille Taylor. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 9, 2023

Shaquille Taylor is “jailed in lieu of $280,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering for Tuesday afternoon’s gunfire,” Nashville Police said.

Modified charges are pending.

According to NBC News, Shaquille Taylor had a long rap sheet and had been criminally charged several times.

In 2021 Shaquille Taylor and another suspect shot at a woman while she was in her car with her two children. The charges were dismissed this year after Taylor was found incompetent to stand trial due to testimony by court-appointed doctors.

“Authorities said he and another man allegedly shot at a woman while she was driving with her two children. At least two bullets hit the vehicle. The charges were ultimately dismissed earlier this year and Taylor was released after court-appointed doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial. Under federal and state law, mentally incompetent defendants cannot be prosecuted.” the outlet reported.

The court order claimed Taylor suffered a brain infection at birth after a bout of pneumonia and that “he continues to function at a kindergarten level,” NBC News said.

“Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton wrote that because Taylor did not meet the criteria to be involuntarily committed, the court had “reached the limit of its authority.”” the outlet said.

Jillian’s family is suffering unimaginable grief after a career criminal murdered her.

“Jillian was a creative, compassionate, fearless young woman. She was thriving in her freshman year of college and on the cusp of so many successes. She was senselessly robbed of those opportunities and we will miss her dearly every day forever,” Ludwig’s family said.

