HORROR: Man Stabs 4 Women at Louisiana Tech Campus – University Claims “Random Act of Violence”

This story isn’t making national headlines.

Four women were injured in a stabbing spree at Louisiana Tech University on Monday morning.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. there was a stabbing incident reported at the Lambright Sports and Wellness Center on the Louisiana Tech University campus. Tech Police received a phone call at approximately 9:08 a.m. and had the suspect in custody at approximately 9:12 a.m.,” the school said in a statement.

“The attack happened outside of the building as the victims were leaving. The suspect then fled south toward main campus and was apprehended by campus police without incident.” the school said.

The university referred to the stabbing spree as a “random act of violence.”

The suspect, Jacoby Johnson, 23, was charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder. Police reportedly previously had a run-in with Johnson, however, details of the encounter were not released.

According to reports, at least one victim was slashed in the face, and other victims reportedly have neck wounds. One victim was airlifted from the scene and taken to Norther Louisiana Medical Center.

The Ruston Daily Leader identified the victims as “former 3rd District Judge Cynthia Woodard, artist Annie Richardson, and retired teacher Debby Hollimon, all of Ruston, and Tech graduate student Dominique McKane.”

Two of the stabbing victims are in critical condition.

More from WGN News:

