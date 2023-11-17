HORROR: Flight Attendant in Chicago Unresponsive After Vagrant with 21 Convictions Spears Her in the Head with Log in “Javelin-Like Manner”



Bruce Diamond

A flight attendant in Chicago is unresponsive and may die after a vagrant with 21 convictions in Ohio and 16 arrests in Illinois speared the young woman in the head with a log for no reason.

A 23-year-old unidentified flight attendant was shopping on Chicago’s Mag Mile during a layover when Bruce Diamond, 52, a career criminal with a long rap sheet, threw a log at her head in a random attack.

According to reports, the young woman was attacked after she walked out of a Burberry store on Michigan Avenue. The suspect threw the log at her head in a ‘javelin-like manner’ and walked away as the victim lay on the ground in grave condition.

“Court records show Diamond has been AWOL for more than two years from a misdemeanor battery case filed against him on September 26, 2022. He was accused of battering someone inside a store in the 200 block of North Dearborn during that incident, but no other details about the allegations were included in the court file.” CWB reported.

Bruce Diamond has been arrested more than a dozen times in Illinois. He also has a long rap sheet in Ohio.

“Before that, Diamond’s local history was extensive between 1989 and 1997, when he racked up 16 misdemeanor arrests. More recently, he has been in Ohio. Prosecutors said on Wednesday that he has had 21 convictions in that state since 2011.” CWB reported.

CWB reported:

A flight attendant remained unresponsive at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, suffering from significant head and brain injuries she suffered when a man randomly hit her in the head with a log on the Magnificent Mile, officials said this afternoon. Judge Ankur Srivastava ordered 52-year-old Bruce Diamond jailed to await trial on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Chicago police officers saw Diamond walking down Michigan Avenue with a “white wooden tree log” around 2:10 p.m. Monday. The officers saw Diamond stop and throw the log, hitting the 23-year-old woman in the head, causing her to drop to the ground and lose consciousness, according to Diamond’s arrest report. Officials said they believed Diamond took the log from a Starbucks shortly before he threw it in a “javelin-like manner” toward the woman’s head as she walked with another woman near Burberry, 633 North Michigan. Diamond left the woman bleeding on the sidewalk and walked away, officials said. The officers who allegedly witnessed the attack took him into custody quickly.