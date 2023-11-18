ANOTHER HATE HOAX: Muslim Man in Ohio Arrested For Faking Hate Crime, Claiming He Was Injured by Driver Who Screamed “Kill All Palestinians”

Another day, another hate hoax.
A Muslim man living in North Olmsted, Ohio was arrested and hit with multiple misdemeanor charges after he faked a hate crime and claimed he was injured by a driver who screamed “kill all Palestinians!”
Last month 20-year-old Hesham Ayyad was taken to the hospital after telling police an Israeli man ran over him while screaming “kill all Palestinians!” “long live Israel!” and “Die!”
Prominent Muslims on X spread the hate hoax.
BREAKING: US MUSLIM ON LIFE SUPPORT AFTER ISRAELI TERRORIST ATTACK
In Ohio, an Israeli TERRORIST ran over a man whilst yelling “Kill all Palestinians,” “Long live Israel.”
He then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting “DIE!”.
More hate crimes against Muslims pic.twitter.com/pyuJpvm0mD
— Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 23, 2023
Another anti-Palestinian hate crime in the United States. Our politicians and media have done so much harm. Please stay vigilant.
Via @CAIRNational
CAIR-Cleveland Seeks Hate Crime Probe After Vehicular Assault on Palestinian-American by Driver Shouting ‘Kill all… pic.twitter.com/p1D47TWEZV
— Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) October 24, 2023
CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator of the largest terrorist (Hamas) funding case in US history, also spread the hoax in an article published last month.
“The victim of the reported hit and run said he was walking home from eating lunch when a car slowed down and rolled down the window. The driver of the car allegedly started yelling at him using anti-Palestinian statements like “Kill all Palestinians,” “Long live Israel,” as he swerved his car to intimidate the victim. The driver then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting “DIE!”” CAIR’s Cleveland chapter claimed in a blog post.
Of course, it was all a lie.
This never happened.
After reviewing surveillance video, police determined Hesham Ayyad was never struck by a car. He made the entire story up.
It turns out Hesham Ayyad was injured after a fight with his younger brother, 19-year-old Khalil A. Ayyad. The two brothers were arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.
Hesham Ayyad was hit with separate charges for faking the hate crime.
Excerpt from WKYC:
A North Olmsted man is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after police say he faked an alleged hate crime attack near North Ridgeville last month.
According to investigators, 20-year-old Hesham A. Ayyad was originally taken to the hospital on Oct. 22 after telling officers he had been hit by a car in an incident that was “racially motivated.” He claimed the collision took place on Cook Road in Olmsted Township, and North Ridgeville detectives subsequently began looking into the case.
However, as North Ridgeville police continued to investigate and view surveillance video from the day of the alleged crime, they eventually determined Ayyad had made the whole thing up. A release from the department insists Ayyad not only wasn’t struck by a vehicle nor subjected to racial slurs, but that he was actually injured during an earlier fight with his brother, 19-year-old Khalil A. Ayyad. Footage from the scene confirms the altercation occurred, authorities say.
Both Hesham and Khalil Ayyad were arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence and assault. In addition, Hersham Ayyad is accused of making false alarms, falsification, and obstructing official business.