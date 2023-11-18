ANOTHER HATE HOAX: Muslim Man in Ohio Arrested For Faking Hate Crime, Claiming He Was Injured by Driver Who Screamed “Kill All Palestinians”

Another day, another hate hoax.

A Muslim man living in North Olmsted, Ohio was arrested and hit with multiple misdemeanor charges after he faked a hate crime and claimed he was injured by a driver who screamed “kill all Palestinians!”

Last month 20-year-old Hesham Ayyad was taken to the hospital after telling police an Israeli man ran over him while screaming “kill all Palestinians!” “long live Israel!” and “Die!”

Prominent Muslims on X spread the hate hoax.

BREAKING: US MUSLIM ON LIFE SUPPORT AFTER ISRAELI TERRORIST ATTACK In Ohio, an Israeli TERRORIST ran over a man whilst yelling “Kill all Palestinians,” “Long live Israel.” He then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting “DIE!”. More hate crimes against Muslims pic.twitter.com/pyuJpvm0mD — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) October 23, 2023

Another anti-Palestinian hate crime in the United States. Our politicians and media have done so much harm. Please stay vigilant. Via @CAIRNational

CAIR-Cleveland Seeks Hate Crime Probe After Vehicular Assault on Palestinian-American by Driver Shouting ‘Kill all… pic.twitter.com/p1D47TWEZV — Dr. Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) October 24, 2023

CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator of the largest terrorist (Hamas) funding case in US history, also spread the hoax in an article published last month.

“The victim of the reported hit and run said he was walking home from eating lunch when a car slowed down and rolled down the window. The driver of the car allegedly started yelling at him using anti-Palestinian statements like “Kill all Palestinians,” “Long live Israel,” as he swerved his car to intimidate the victim. The driver then allegedly turned around and hit the man while shouting “DIE!”” CAIR’s Cleveland chapter claimed in a blog post.

Of course, it was all a lie.

This never happened.

After reviewing surveillance video, police determined Hesham Ayyad was never struck by a car. He made the entire story up.

It turns out Hesham Ayyad was injured after a fight with his younger brother, 19-year-old Khalil A. Ayyad. The two brothers were arrested on domestic violence and assault charges.

Hesham Ayyad was hit with separate charges for faking the hate crime.

Excerpt from WKYC: