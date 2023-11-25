HISTORIC: Record Number of Americans Now Live in Households With at Least One Gun Owner

Gun sales in America have shattered records in recent years as more people become concerned about crime rising across the country.

It has now reached the point where so many Americans own guns that a majority of people live in a household with at least one gun owner.

Despite everything that Democrats have tried to do with new gun control measures, more and more people are exercising their Second Amendment rights.

The New York Post reports:

Most American households have gun owners, poll shows: ‘Stunning number’ A majority of American households include at least one gun owner, according to a new survey that also shows a sharp increase in the number of firearm owners over the past decade. The NBC News national poll found that 52% of Americans say they or someone in their household owns a firearm, the highest share since the outlet first surveyed the question in 1999. In 2019, a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found 46% of Americans said they or someone in their household owned a gun, while 42% said the same in 2013. “In the last ten years, we’ve grown [10 points] in gun ownership. That’s a very stunning number,” Public Opinion Strategies pollster Micah Roberts told the outlet. “By and large, things don’t change that dramatically that quickly when it comes to something as fundamental as whether you own a gun,” Roberts added. Gun ownership falls roughly along party lines, with 66% of Republicans, 45% of independents and 41% of Democrats saying they or someone in their household possesses a firearm.

This chart puts things in perspective.

This just makes America safer. Any hostile force dumb enough to try a Hamas style attack in the United States would be met by an armed populace on almost every street corner.